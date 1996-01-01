Results 1 to 9 of 9

Thread: 6th Prime Minister of Israel/Zag's SI cover (NOT a political post btw)

    GoZags's Avatar
    GoZags
    Default 6th Prime Minister of Israel/Zag's SI cover (NOT a political post btw)

    I do NOT want to sound like the 6th Prime Minister of Israel (pronounced 'Begginn' ) i.e. Menechem Begin ... but I find myself in a quandary and am asking my fellow Boardmembers for some help. I suppose I could have titled this post "A little help please".

    Did anyone find a hard copy of the recent SI issue with the Zags on the cover?

    To use a different sport/different month metaphor ... I was "0 for April" which includes wearing the "Platinum Sombrero" multiple times.

    Perhaps ... did anyone buy 3 or 4 copies and decide they didn't really like that 4th person they bought one for ... and thus had a "spare" for the guy that's "Beggin"?

    Thanks in advance ... I can be reached via PM or a message here. GoZags

    PS .... truth be told (and this is between us) ... I was fine reading it online. Mrs. GoZags otoh ....

    *Sombrero .... https://www.baseball-reference.com/b...olden_Sombrero

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ
    Radbooks's Avatar
    Radbooks
    Default

    I didn't find it either, but someone posted a link to the Etsy site so you can buy the cover. I read the story online at least, but I wish I would have found one too!

    Link to Etsy site
    When I get a little money I buy books; and if any is left I buy food and clothes.

~ Desiderius Erasmus

    ~ Desiderius Erasmus
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    As Billy says.....” Begin, Reagan, Palestine....”
    Corky's Avatar
    Corky
    Default

    Couldnt find one in the Liberty Lake area.
    Ballguy
    Default

    I bought a couple on Ebay...............
    Zagceo's Avatar
    Zagceo
    Default

    Havent found one yet

    did come across this limited edition t

    https://redeyes-store.com/81limited-editionk171
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Zagceo View Post
    Haven’t found one yet

    did come across this limited edition t

    https://redeyes-store.com/81limited-editionk171
    Separation of church and basketball team?
    GoZags's Avatar
    GoZags
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Ballguy View Post
    I bought a couple on Ebay...............
    Just pulled the trigger on Ebay. Thanks.

    Will keep this thread "up" on the "off-chance" I wasn't the only one wearing the Sombrero.

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ
    GU69
    Default

    I found one yesterday at Barnes & Noble.
