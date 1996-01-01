Thread: 6th Prime Minister of Israel/Zag's SI cover (NOT a political post btw)

I do NOT want to sound like the 6th Prime Minister of Israel (pronounced 'Begginn' ) i.e. Menechem Begin ... but I find myself in a quandary and am asking my fellow Boardmembers for some help. I suppose I could have titled this post "A little help please".
Did anyone find a hard copy of the recent SI issue with the Zags on the cover?
To use a different sport/different month metaphor ... I was "0 for April" which includes wearing the "Platinum Sombrero" multiple times.
Perhaps ... did anyone buy 3 or 4 copies and decide they didn't really like that 4th person they bought one for ... and thus had a "spare" for the guy that's "Beggin"?
Thanks in advance ... I can be reached via PM or a message here. GoZags
PS .... truth be told (and this is between us) ... I was fine reading it online. Mrs. GoZags otoh ....
*Sombrero .... https://www.baseball-reference.com/b...olden_Sombrero