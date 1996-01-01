-
Few Named Naismith Coach of the Year Semifinalist
Zag coach one of 10 candidates up for nations top head coach.
ATLANTA Gonzaga's Mark Few was named a semifinalist for the 2021 Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year Award Friday.
https://gozags.com/news/2021/3/5/men...hAE2K25HpvZOBE
2020-21 Naismith Coach of the Year Semifinalists
Darian DeVries Drake MVC
Scott Drew Baylor Big 12
Mark Few Gonzaga WCC
Leonard Hamilton Florida State ACC
Chris Holtmann Ohio State Big Ten
Juwan Howard Michigan Big Ten
Bob Huggins West Virginia Big 12
Porter Moser Loyola-Chicago MVC
Eric Musselman Arkansas SEC
Nate Oats Alabama SEC
