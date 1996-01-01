Results 1 to 8 of 8

Thread: Daddy McBuckets suspended

  1. Today, 08:09 AM #1
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    18,599

    Default Daddy McBuckets suspended

    Creighton men's basketball coach Greg McDermott has been suspended from all team activities for racially insensitive comments he made to his players last week, the school announced Thursday night. The decision came two days after the school said any disciplinary action would remain confidential.

    "After our Creighton men's basketball team returned to Omaha earlier today, Fr. Hendrickson and I engaged with other senior leaders in dialogue and discussion regarding appropriate sanctions for the remarks made by Head Men's Basketball Coach Greg McDermott that were not in alignment with Creighton's commitment to racial equity, diversity and respect," athletic director Bruce Rasmussen said in a statement. "Coach McDermott and the team have accepted that, effective immediately, he is suspended from all team activities, including Saturday's home season finale against Butler. Further sanctions remain under consideration, not all of which will be shared publicly.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:12 AM #2
    strikenowhere
    strikenowhere is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    New Jersey
    Posts
    1,380

    Default

    Not sure how I feel about this - from what I understand is that McDermott realized he put his foot in his mouth right after he said it and was forthcoming & contrite.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:16 AM #3
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    3,163

    Default

    I think its hogwash and I will leave it at that.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 08:20 AM #4
    bartruff1
    bartruff1 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Posts
    7,420

    Default

    I do not know all the facts....the circumstances.....I will assume the University acted responsibly and fairly...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 08:32 AM #5
    ZagsObserver
    ZagsObserver is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Posts
    2,272

    Default

    Unfortunate that ten years of service can be overlooked by one (non-maliciously intended) statement. If he got a dui he probably wouldnt have felt compelled to offer his resignation.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 08:57 AM #6
    tinfoilzag
    tinfoilzag is online now Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Jun 2009
    Location
    South Hill
    Posts
    747

    Default

    “We are what we always were in Salem, but now the little crazy children are jangling the keys of the kingdom, and common vengeance writes the law”
    ― Arthur Miller, The Crucible
    We are on this earth to live, not to avoid death.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 09:09 AM #7
    LongIslandZagFan's Avatar
    LongIslandZagFan
    LongIslandZagFan is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    On an island that is long
    Posts
    13,524

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife View Post
    I think its hogwash and I will leave it at that.
    Note.... he offered to resign and they rejected that idea. I will leave it at that.
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 09:11 AM #8
    Mr Vulture
    Mr Vulture is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    May 2008
    Posts
    2,023

    Default

    I really don't have an issue with his suspension and he was very straightforward in admitting to saying it. While I don't think it was that big of a deal, I understand why there are consequences. I would hope they have the ability to let him serve his suspension and move on with his career at Creighton.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules