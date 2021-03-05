-
Other Games - FRI - 03. 05. 21
Full Slate- ESPN Version: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...10305/group/50
Matt Sarz Version of Full Slate (Identifies Conference Tourney Games) - http://mattsarzsports.com/Schedule/W...5#.YEJG4GRKgRY
Note: See the Matt Sarz link for teams, times, viewing options for: A10, A-SUN, SO-CON, MVC, SUN BELT, and OVC Tournaments.
1:00 - Monmouth @ Rider - ESPNU
3:00
Kent State @ Buffalo - ESPNU
Boston College @ Miami - ACCN
4:00 - Ball State @ Toledo - CBSSN
5:00
Jacksonville State vs. Belmont - ESPNU - OVC Semi #1
Georgia Tech @ Wake Forest - ACCN
6:00
Colorado State @ Nevada - CBSSN
USF vs. LMU - STADIUM
7:30 - Eastern Kentucky vs. Morehead State - ESPNU - OVC Semi #2
9:00 - Santa Clara vs. UOP - STADIUM
Have a fine Friday. #StaySafe
