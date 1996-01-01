Thread: What seperates this team from the other Gonzaga teams in the past?

What seperates this team from the other Gonzaga teams in the past?
Things are going pretty slow this week as there are no Gonzaga games to watch; so I thought I'd try to stimulate some of your minds and maybe get some of you to write about what could be an interesting topic. Reading what you think, just might help this weekend go a little faster.
I really love this team and believe it's the best team ever. Here are some of the reasons why I feel this way. This is definitely the best passing team that we have. It's they run the fast break (transition game) better than any other Gonzaga team. This has made this team the highest scoring team ever. Gonzaga is averaging 93 points a game. Honestly, that's just unreal. Gonzaga always has really great offense, but this team just takes it up a notch. I don't think there's been a Gonzaga team that has averaged 90 points a game. It would be interesting to see how high they are ranked in the all-time best offensive teams in America.
This team also has 3 potential All Americans, and maybe even 4. Ayayi may not make that rank, but he certainly deserves it. He has to be the best 4th opion offensively on any team in America.
This team has the next to best defensive team ever, following the 2017 team. The '17 team had the best defensive team in the country according to Kenpom. This year's Gonzaga's team is ranked 10th so far. We have been as high as the 3rd best defensive team this year, again according to kenpom. The '17 team was only ranked 16 nationally on offense, and this year's team is #1. This year's team and the '17 team, imo are the two best Gonzaga teams ever, and only the NCAA tournament will tell us which one is the best ever.
Timme is the highest scoring center ever, I think. He is even averaging more than Sabonis did. And that says a lot. I love how Timme plays, and he has more inside moves than any center ever, which makes his so hard to guard. He also plays like a guard in many ways because of his fantastic ball handling skills, and he often leads the team down court on fast breaks. He can really dribble the ball in that transition offense. I really love his game. And he certainly has helped make this the best Gonzaga team ever.
Corey Kispert is the highest scoring small forward since Adam Morrison in 2006. That's fifteen years. With Kispert's shooting skill along with Timme's inside play, makes them the best one-two punch in America.
Every great team needs great point-guards and this team this year certainly has two, Suggs and Nembhard, and throw in Ayayi who often plays at the point. I think the play of our guards is as good as any in the USA, and I look forward to seeing this play out in March. And then you must add Cook who comes in off the bench and can easily score in double figures. That makes 5 potential guards who fully contribute to this dynamic offensive team, and because of guys like Cook, we NEVER lose anything defensively when he comes into the game, and at times needs to play more because he is such a great defensive player.
Well. That's enough out of me for now. I look forward to reading what you all have to say. Thanks!
Go Zags!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!