BSB: Zags Host Portland in Nonconference Home Opener Friday

The Pilots (2-4) are coming off series losses vs Seattle and UC Davis, dropping the last two games to the Aggies in a doubleheader in California last weekend after taking the first by a 7-4 margin the day previous. Portland entered the spring tied with Pepperdine for the most players selected to the 2021 Preseason All-WCC team, with four — pitcher Christian Peters, shortstop Chad Stevens, first baseman Tracye Tammaro and outfielder Jake Holcroft — but were picked by the league's coaches to finish seventh in the preseason poll.But their patient, load-the-bases approach on offense has paid dividends when pitchers are rolling. In all four of the Zags' wins, GU batters reached base at a 0.463 clip and were walked an average of 8.25 times per game.On the mound, GU pitchers are giving up an average of 1.38 hits per inning while striking out an average of just over 10 hitters per game.After two dynamic showings in the last two games vs. DBU, Andrew Orzel is tied with Jack Machtolf for a team-high .333 batting average and ten hits apiece, with Guthrie Morrison just behind in average (.324) to go with a dozen hits of his own. Machtolf leads GU with 10 RBIs on the season.This weekend's pitching rotation features two throwers making their first-ever start for GU in William Kempner and Alec Gomez. Gomez has appeared in all four of the Bulldogs' wins this season but has never thrown for more than two innings, closing out a GU comeback with a dominant final frame against DBU on Feb 25 and pitching an inning of relief on the 28th. Kempner has GU's second-best ERA behind Reagan Haas, throwing six strikeouts in just over six innings of relief on the season.vs. LHP Bradley McVay (0-0, 3.60)vs. RHP Christian Peters (1-1, 3.75)vs. RHP Brett Gillis (1-1, 0.90)Gonzaga leads the head-to-head series vs. Portland 51-13. The two teams' last meeting was in 2019, when GU won 4-3 in 11 innings to cap off a three-game sweep. Their date in 2020 was wiped out by the cancellation of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.-Gonzaga reaches base on walks at the nation's tenth-best clip, doing so just over 8 times per game on average.-Portland ranks 53rd in the nation in batting average (.287) while GU is 71st (.272) but GU batters have picked up 64 total hits to the Pilots' 60.-GU and UP have hit the same number of home runs (5), with all five of GU's slams coming in a 19-7 win over DBU on Feb. 27. Hunter Montgomery (3) and Jake Holcroft (2) have hit all the homers for the Pilots so far, while GU is paced by Jack Machtolf with two HRs and Stephen Lund, Gabriel Hughes and Brett Harris with one each.