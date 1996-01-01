"We are all devastated for Collin," stated Villanova head coach Jay Wright. "He is the heart and soul of our program. We know we can't replace him. We all just want to step up and play so that we honor him."Collin is as mentally tough and resilient as any player we have had here. I know he will get through this and make it a positive for his career."Gillespie was recently named one of five finalists for the Bob Cousy Award which honors the nation's top point guard. In 20 games this season, the graduate of Archbishop Wood High School has averaged 14.0 points, 4.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game. His 2.9 assist-to-turnover ratio ranks second in the BIG EAST.In 118 career games Gillespie has played, Villanova has won 94 of them.