Thread: Kispert and Timme Named Naismith Trophy Semifinalists

Kispert and Timme Named Naismith Trophy Semifinalists

    Spike#1
    Kispert and Timme Named Naismith Trophy Semifinalists

    Zag duo two of 10 candidates up for nations top player

    https://gozags.com/news/2021/3/4/men...PpvUXmu1AlNEqM

    2020-21 Naismith Trophy Semifinalists
    Jared Butler Jr. G Baylor Big 12
    Cade Cunningham Fr. G Oklahoma State Big 12
    Hunter Dickinson Fr. C Michigan Big Ten
    Ayo Dosunmu Jr. G Illinois Big Ten
    Luka Garza Sr. C Iowa Big Ten
    Quentin Grimes Jr. G Houston AAC
    Herbert Jones Sr. F/G Alabama SEC
    Corey Kispert Sr. F Gonzaga WCC
    Evan Mobley Fr. F USC Pac-12
    Drew Timme So. F Gonzaga WCC
    IowaSERE
    Default

    That's got to be a first.
    TexasZagFan
    Default

    Thanks Spike! I just sent off emails to the two major papers in the Metroplex:

    FYI, Drew Timme of Richardson has been named a finalist for the Naisman Trophy Men's College Player of the Year. His teammate Corey Kispert is also one of the ten semifinalists.

    How did Texas let Drew slip through their fingers, in favor of Will Baker? Will recently transferred to Nevada, a real head scratcher.

    Andrew Nembhard transferred to Gonzaga from Florida to improve his development as a player. He was declared eligible shortly before the season started, and parlayed that into the WCC 6th Man of the Year.

    Regards,
    TZF
    zagzilla
    Default

    Congratulations to Drew ad Corey. It's been a great week of recognition for these two.

    I'd have to say they are longshots to win the award-Garza still the prohibitive favorite

    ZZ
    zagdontzig
    Default

    Am I the only one who things it's wrong that Suggs isn't on the list?
    Go Zags!!!
