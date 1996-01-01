Thread: Kispert and Timme Named Naismith Trophy Semifinalists

FYI, Drew Timme of Richardson has been named a finalist for the Naisman Trophy Men's College Player of the Year. His teammate Corey Kispert is also one of the ten semifinalists.How did Texas let Drew slip through their fingers, in favor of Will Baker? Will recently transferred to Nevada, a real head scratcher.Andrew Nembhard transferred to Gonzaga from Florida to improve his development as a player. He was declared eligible shortly before the season started, and parlayed that into the WCC 6th Man of the Year.Regards,TZF