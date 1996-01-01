-
Mark Few - College Hoops Today National Coach of the Year
From Jon Rothstein College Hoops Today:
Gonzagas Mark Few is the College Hoops Today National Coach of the Year
Mark Few, Gonzaga: There were many worthy candidates for this honor, but Gonzagas perfect 24-0 regular season takes Few to a different tier. Hes been to the NCAA Tournament every single year that hes been a head coach and things are aligning for him to have his best run yet over the next few weeks. The Bulldogs are primed to be the top overall seed in the bracket on March 14th and have won 23 of their 24 games this season by double figures.
