From Jon Rothstein College Hoops Today:

Gonzagas Mark Few is the College Hoops Today National Coach of the Year

Mark Few, Gonzaga: There were many worthy candidates for this honor, but Gonzagas perfect 24-0 regular season takes Few to a different tier. Hes been to the NCAA Tournament every single year that hes been a head coach and things are aligning for him to have his best run yet over the next few weeks. The Bulldogs are primed to be the top overall seed in the bracket on March 14th and have won 23 of their 24 games this season by double figures.

