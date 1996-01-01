2021 Post Season Play Begins Tonight--Round 1
Tonight is the beginning of post season play for 2021, round one. This is the beginning of the WCC Confernece Tournament. Play will continue every night through Saturday, the loser goes home for 2021, winners advance to the next day. Zags ares not scheduled to play until Monday night.
I am always excited for this Conference Tournament because it's the beginning of Post Season Play. This is called the 2nd Season. Personally I call it the 3rd because I count Out of Conference play as the First Season. As we all know the Zags are undefeated so far, and I believe it's the first time the Zags have been undefeated going into the WCC Conference Tournament. If we look at the Zags play in conference I think we would all agree that they should win both of their games and go into the NCAA National Tournament undefeated. That would really be awesome. The guys will be ready. Mark Few knows how to get his teams ready for any tournament, and especially this one. It's just plain and simple a big honor to win your conference tournament.
Some fans may disagree because they view the WCC as such an easy conference. But Mark Few will tell you, as will anyone who knows about college basketball, it is NEVER easy to win ANY conference, and it's ALWAYS a great honor to win your conference and conference tournament. All teams will be striving to play their best ball in the tournamnt because if they win it they are guaranteed a trip to the NCAA National Tournament. Gonzaga has had two pretty good games at the end of the season, one against Santa Clara the other against LMU. Both will be good games in the tournamet. Santa Clara was at the bottom of conference just because they had so many players out this season. As the season progressed most of these players returned and they have become one of the best teams in the conference.
I expect Santa Clara to do quite well in the tournament. IMO they are the Dark Horse. They are not on the same side of the brackets as Gonzaga is on; so we would not play them until the finals if they (Santa Clara) get that far. To get to us they will need to get past Pepperdine and BYU. I'll be rooting for them because I really liked their team when we played them. Santa Clara has not played BYU yet; and if they do meet up I think it'll be a great game. BY U has had a great season. One of their best in years I think. They are now ranked #23 on Kenpom and beat the #21st ranked team San Diego St. The Zags beat them both times, but I think if they do meet up that they'll be tough. If Santa Clara can beat them, I think the NCAA Tournament Committee should give Santa Clara a birth into the tournament as well as BYU. Santa Clara is that good to me, and I believe one of the best 68 teams in the country.
Anyway! It's going to be fun. Post Season play is always fun for me. I hope it is for you. Above all have fun watching the games and cheer your buns off for our Team.
Go Zags!
