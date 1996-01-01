Thread: Kentucky-Gonzaga was discussed as being a mid week game.

https://twitter.com/ZGeogheganKSR/st...366645249?s=20
John Calipari says on his radio show that Gonzaga was the non-conference team he recently tried to fit into the schedule
https://twitter.com/ZGeogheganKSR/st...366645249?s=20
John Calipari says on his radio show that Gonzaga was the non-conference team he recently tried to fit into the schedule
“Was.....”
Up is down...down is up....white is black....black is white....hell is frozen over,,,,
What would the ZAGS have to gain by playing Kentucky?? I can see why Cal would want to play, if they win they punch their ticket to the Dance, but what's in it for the ZAGS, other than another 40 minutes of experience??
Glad it didn't happen.
Go ZAGS