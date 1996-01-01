Results 1 to 13 of 13

Thread: Who Wants To Dance ? - 2021

  1. Today, 04:04 PM #1
    Akzag's Avatar
    Akzag
    Akzag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    61 N, 149 W
    Posts
    14,927

    Default Who Wants To Dance ? - 2021

    The Horizon League kicked off conference tournament action last weekend, but we'll get back to them later as their rounds are spread out ...
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:09 PM #2
    Akzag's Avatar
    Akzag
    Akzag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    61 N, 149 W
    Posts
    14,927

    Default

    The first bid to be awarded will go to the Ohio Valley on 03/06
    ... top 8 teams participating

    #1 Belmont 18-2 (lost their last two games).
    #2 Morehead State 17-3
    #3 Eastern Kentucky 15-5
    #4 Jacksonville State 13-6
    Last edited by Akzag; Today at 05:44 PM. Reason: format
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:15 PM #3
    Akzag's Avatar
    Akzag
    Akzag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    61 N, 149 W
    Posts
    14,927

    Default

    Big South semis are Thursday, final on the 7th

    #4 seed UNC Asheville lost to #5 Longwood and will face #1 Winthrop

    #2 Radford will face #3 Campbell
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 04:20 PM #4
    Akzag's Avatar
    Akzag
    Akzag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    61 N, 149 W
    Posts
    14,927

    Default

    Missouri Valley 4th-7th

    #1 Loyola Chicago 21-4, 16-2

    #2 Drake 24-3, 15-3

    Can they both make it?
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 04:26 PM #5
    Akzag's Avatar
    Akzag
    Akzag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    61 N, 149 W
    Posts
    14,927

    Default

    Atlantic Sun 4th-7th

    9 team league, #8 Jacksonville is not in the tournament field

    #1 seed Liberty 11-2
    #2 Bellarmine 10-3 is in the middle of their transition to Div I. and will be ineligible to advance if they win the tourny
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 04:32 PM #6
    Akzag's Avatar
    Akzag
    Akzag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    61 N, 149 W
    Posts
    14,927

    Default

    Sun Belt 5th - 8th

    two divisions each with six teams

    conference games actually played range from 12 to 18

    West #1 Texas State 12-3

    East #1 Georgia State 8-4
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 04:34 PM #7
    Akzag's Avatar
    Akzag
    Akzag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    61 N, 149 W
    Posts
    14,927

    Default

    Southern 5th - 8th

    #1 UNC Greensboro 13-5
    #2 Wofford 12-5
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 05:14 PM #8
    Akzag's Avatar
    Akzag
    Akzag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    61 N, 149 W
    Posts
    14,927

    Default

    Colonial 6th - 9th

    ten team league, actual conference games played ranges from 7 - 14

    #1 James Madison and #2 Northeastern both 8-2
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 05:24 PM #9
    Akzag's Avatar
    Akzag
    Akzag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    61 N, 149 W
    Posts
    14,927

    Default

    Horizon 2/25-3/8

    12 team league. Semis already set.

    #3 Oakland v #4 N. Kentucky

    and

    #1 Cleveland State v #8 Milwaukee

    Milwaukee knocked off #2 Wright State. Wright St and Cleveland St actually were both 16-4.

    Detroit Mercy had the third best win % but got the 5 seed. Anyway, the Horizon action has been great.
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  10. Today, 05:27 PM #10
    Akzag's Avatar
    Akzag
    Akzag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    61 N, 149 W
    Posts
    14,927

    Default

    Northeast 6th & 9th

    10 team league, four team tourny.

    #1 Wagner v Mount St Mary's

    #2 Bryant v Sacred Heart
    Last edited by Akzag; Today at 05:31 PM. Reason: semis now set
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  11. Today, 05:34 PM #11
    Akzag's Avatar
    Akzag
    Akzag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    61 N, 149 W
    Posts
    14,927

    Default

    Summit 6th - 9th

    Nine team league, eight team tourny.

    Dakotas, Leathernecks, and Roos ... Oh my.
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  12. Today, 05:41 PM #12
    Akzag's Avatar
    Akzag
    Akzag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    61 N, 149 W
    Posts
    14,927

    Default

    West Coast - 4th - 9th

    we know this one pretty well

    Gonzaga and BYU get byes into the semis
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  13. Today, 05:55 PM #13
    Akzag's Avatar
    Akzag
    Akzag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    61 N, 149 W
    Posts
    14,927

    Default

    America East 2/27-3/13

    Ten team league. Maine is not participating in tourny. Actual conference games completed range from 8 - 16 games

    #1 UMBC and #2 Vermont each finished at 10-4



    Semis ;

    #4Hartford v UMBC

    UMass-Lowell v Stony Brook winner v New Hampshire to decide who plays Vermont. I'm having trouble determining who advanced through the quarters.
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules