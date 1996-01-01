Thread: Who Wants To Dance ? - 2021

The Horizon League kicked off conference tournament action last weekend, but we'll get back to them later as their rounds are spread out ...
The first bid to be awarded will go to the Ohio Valley on 03/06
... top 8 teams participating
#1 Belmont 18-2 (lost their last two games).
#2 Morehead State 17-3
#3 Eastern Kentucky 15-5
#4 Jacksonville State 13-6
Big South semis are Thursday, final on the 7th
#4 seed UNC Asheville lost to #5 Longwood and will face #1 Winthrop
#2 Radford will face #3 Campbell
Missouri Valley 4th-7th
#1 Loyola Chicago 21-4, 16-2
#2 Drake 24-3, 15-3
Can they both make it?
Atlantic Sun 4th-7th
9 team league, #8 Jacksonville is not in the tournament field
#1 seed Liberty 11-2
#2 Bellarmine 10-3 is in the middle of their transition to Div I. and will be ineligible to advance if they win the tourny
Sun Belt 5th - 8th
two divisions each with six teams
conference games actually played range from 12 to 18
West #1 Texas State 12-3
East #1 Georgia State 8-4
Southern 5th - 8th
#1 UNC Greensboro 13-5
#2 Wofford 12-5
Colonial 6th - 9th
ten team league, actual conference games played ranges from 7 - 14
#1 James Madison and #2 Northeastern both 8-2
Horizon 2/25-3/8
12 team league. Semis already set.
#3 Oakland v #4 N. Kentucky
and
#1 Cleveland State v #8 Milwaukee
Milwaukee knocked off #2 Wright State. Wright St and Cleveland St actually were both 16-4.
Detroit Mercy had the third best win % but got the 5 seed. Anyway, the Horizon action has been great.
Northeast 6th & 9th
10 team league, four team tourny.
#1 Wagner v Mount St Mary's
#2 Bryant v Sacred Heart
Summit 6th - 9th
Nine team league, eight team tourny.
Dakotas, Leathernecks, and Roos ... Oh my.
West Coast - 4th - 9th
we know this one pretty well
Gonzaga and BYU get byes into the semis
America East 2/27-3/13
Ten team league. Maine is not participating in tourny. Actual conference games completed range from 8 - 16 games
#1 UMBC and #2 Vermont each finished at 10-4
Semis ;
#4Hartford v UMBC
UMass-Lowell v Stony Brook winner v New Hampshire to decide who plays Vermont. I'm having trouble determining who advanced through the quarters.
