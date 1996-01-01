Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Tickets Punched - 2021 Version

  1. Today, 04:00 PM #1
    Akzag's Avatar
    Akzag
    Akzag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    61 N, 149 W
    Posts
    14,927

    Default Tickets Punched - 2021 Version

    conference tournaments are under way. It's time to start monitoring who will be representing each conference. I have yet not heard of any conferences opting to nix their tournys and reward the regular season champ. As I take the deep dive, I'm sure I'll learn more about each.

    There are two related threads here in the Foo.

    "Tickets Punched" is the Big Board, updated with winners and maybe even semifinal or final matchups.

    "Who Wants To Dance?" is a glimpse inside the tournaments to decide who gets the auto-bid
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:00 PM #2
    Akzag's Avatar
    Akzag
    Akzag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    61 N, 149 W
    Posts
    14,927

    Default

    *Ivy League opted out for the season, so their auto bid becomes an extra at-large bid.

    1 - America East
    2 - American
    3 - Atlantic 10
    4 - Atlantic Sun
    5 - ACC
    6 - Big 12
    7 - Big East
    8 - Big Sky
    9 - Big South
    10 - Big Ten
    11 - Big West
    12 - Colonial
    13 - Conf-USA
    14 - Horizon
    15 - Metro Athletic
    16 - Mid-Atlantic
    17 - Mid-Eastern
    18 - Missouri Valley
    19 - Mountain West
    20 - Northeast
    21 - Ohio Valley
    22 - Pac-12
    23 - Patriot
    24 - Southeastern
    25 - Southern
    26 - Southland
    27 - Southwestern
    28 - Summit
    29 - Sun Belt
    30 - WCC
    31 - WAC
    So many brackets, so little time.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules