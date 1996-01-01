Thread: Tickets Punched - 2021 Version

Tickets Punched - 2021 Version
conference tournaments are under way. It's time to start monitoring who will be representing each conference. I have yet not heard of any conferences opting to nix their tournys and reward the regular season champ. As I take the deep dive, I'm sure I'll learn more about each.
There are two related threads here in the Foo.
"Tickets Punched" is the Big Board, updated with winners and maybe even semifinal or final matchups.
"Who Wants To Dance?" is a glimpse inside the tournaments to decide who gets the auto-bid
So many brackets, so little time.