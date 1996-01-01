Eight Gonzaga Baseball Games to be Televised on SWX
SPOKANE, Wash.
Eight of Gonzaga's 23 scheduled home contests will be broadcast locally on SWX, beginning with the Zags' mid-week matchup with Washington on March 23.
SWX will also broadcast one game of each home series for the remainder of the season, including: April 1 vs. Pacific, April 11 vs. Saint Mary's, April 24 vs. BYU, April 27 vs. Washington State, April 30 vs. San Diego, May 8 vs. Seattle and May 23 vs. San Francisco.
For a full look at Gonzaga's schedule and SWX broadcast dates, visit GoZags.com.
