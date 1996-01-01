Who Should Win National Wbb Player of the Year?

Mechelle VoepelESPN.comSome years the national player of the year in women's college basketball is suspense-free, the coronation of a player who led the race start to finish. Think Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu last season, or UConn's Breanna Stewart in 2016. Other times, it's a two-player battle. And then there's this season, in which several players -- including UConn freshman guard Paige Bueckers -- are in the mix.Will her age count against her just because there is no precedent for a freshman being awarded as the country's top women's player? It shouldn't, but Bueckers would be groundbreaking. No freshman has ever won the Wade (started in 1978), Naismith (1983), AP (1995) or Wooden (2004) honors. The only sophomores who've won any of those awards are Southern California's Cheryl Miller, Texas' Clarissa Davis and UConn's Maya Moore and Breanna Stewart.There might not be a consensus, either. There are multiple player of the year honors -- including the Wade Trophy, Wooden Award, Naismith Award and awards from The Associated Press and ESPN.com -- and the different voting bodies for each might value different things. Complicating matters even more this season is the coronavirus pandemic's effect on schedules, including some marquee nonconference games that were canceled.And then there are top teams such as Texas A&M, NC State, Stanford and Maryland that are such successful ensembles, it's hard to pick just one player from each squad who consistently stands out.Taking all those things into account, here is a look at the top candidates, listed in order of most likely to win at least one national player of the year accolade.