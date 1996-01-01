Thread: Is Gary Bell, Jr. Still a Grad Assistant ?

Hes been there and done that. Its one thing to have a coach whos been a player before but its another thing to have a coach whos been a player in our program, junior forward Corey Kispert says. He knows what the coaches want to see and he knows the best ways to talk to us because hes been in our shoes.More than that, though, Bell is teaching guys such as Kispert and redshirt sophomore guard Joel Ayayi about the nuances of defense. With Kispert, Bell is fine-tuning his ball-screen defense  once a glaring weakness, the 6-foot-7 wing openly concedes  by helping him understand when to slither over the top of picks and when to aggressively and physically force defenders away from them altogether.With Ayayi, the instruction is broader: stay alert. Stay locked in. Sure, those read like truisms, but you cannot hammer home details without the proper mental state. Ayayi and Bell talk often. Timeouts. Halftime. Practice. Chances to catch a breath do not double as moments to squander educational opportunities. Extracting defensive consistency from the wiry, über-talented underclassmen is the goal at hand.Just how to be physical with the opponent without fouling and hope to not give ground defensively, hope to move your feet a little better. He gave me a couple techniques on that and its a work in progress, Ayayi says. He can see some things that we dont see. Hes not shy about telling us and helping us. Its good.