Other Games: WED - 03. 03. 21
2:00 - Clemson @ Syracuse - ACCN
3:30
UConn @ Seton Hall - FS1
Missouri @ Florida - SECN
4:00
Oregon State @ Utah - ESPNU
Providence @ St. John's - CBSSN
NC State @ Notre Dame - ACCN
Minnesota @ Penn St - BTN
5:30
#14 Creighton @ #10 Villanova - FS1
6:00
Boston College @ #11 Florida State - ACCN
#19 SDSU @ UNLV - CBSSN
UCLA @ Oregon - ESPN2
7:30 - Stanford @ USC - FS1
Full Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...10303/group/50
