Predictions for all 31 Women's College Basketball Conference Tournaments

Charlie CremeESPN.comThirty-one NCAA Division I women's college basketball conferences will crown tournament champions from March 6 to 14. Who will earn the automatic NCAA tournament bid in each conference? ESPN.com's consensus picks are below, with leagues listed in the order that tickets will be punched. The 2020 women's NCAA tournament field will be unveiled on Selection Monday, March 15 (ESPN/ESPN App, 7 p.m. ET). Until then, stay up to date on the projected 64-team field with Bracketology. (Note: The Ivy League announced in November that it was canceling winter sports for 2020-21 due to coronavirus concerns.)March 9, 4 p.m. ET, ESPNU (Las Vegas)Gonzaga: The Zags are the favorite to win their first WCC tournament title since 2018, but BYU looms as the only team in the conference to beat the Bulldogs this season.