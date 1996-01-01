Thread: WCC WBB Post Season Awards

-
WCC WBB Post Season Awards
2020-21 All-WCC Women’s Basketball Major Individual Honors
Co-Player of the Year: Shaylee Gonzales, BYU; Jenn Wirth, Gonzaga
Coach of the Year: Jeff Judkins, BYU
Defensive Player of the Year: Valerie Higgins, Pacific
Newcomer of the Year: Ioanna Krimili, San Francisco
Sixth Woman of the Year: Melody Kempton, Gonzaga
-
2020-21 All-WCC Women’s Basketball First Team
Name Yr. Pos. School
Haylee Andrews Jr. G Portland
Jordyn Edwards Sr. G San Diego
Alex Fowler So. F Portland
Shaylee Gonzales So. G BYU
Lauren Gustin So. F BYU
Paisley Harding Sr. G BYU
Valerie Higgins Sr. G Pacific
Ioanna Krimili Fr. G San Francisco
Jill Townsend Sr. G Gonzaga
Jenn Wirth Sr. F Gonzaga
2020-21 All-WCC Women’s Basketball Second Team
Name Yr. Pos. School
Lucie Hoskova Sr. G San Francisco
Ariel Johnson Jr. G LMU
Myah Pace Sr. G San Diego
Lindsey VanAllen Jr. G Santa Clara
Merle Wiehl Sr. F Santa Clara
2020-21 All-WCC Women’s Basketball Freshman Team
Name Pos. School
Erica Adams G Pacific
Ellie Croco F Saint Mary's
Ashley Hiraki G Santa Clara
Ioanna Krimili G San Francisco
Emme Shearer G Portland
2020-21 WCC Women’s Basketball Honorable Mention Selections
Name Yr. Pos. School
Malia Bambrick Jr. G Pepperdine
Tegan Graham Sr. G BYU
Sara Hamson Sr. C BYU
Ashlyn Herlihy Sr. F Santa Clara
Madeline Holland Sr. G/F Saint Mary's
Sydney Hunter Sr. G San Diego
Melody Kempton Jr. F Gonzaga
Brooklyn McDavid Sr. F Pacific
Lianna Tillman Sr. G Pacific
Kayleigh Truong So. G Gonzaga
Taycee Wedin Jr. G Saint Mary's
LeeAnne Wirth Sr. F Gonzaga
-
Only two players on the first two teams? (15 player). Hmm.
-
ALL WORTHY CANDIDATES. My only change would have been CLF for coach of the year.
IMO this is VAL Higgins last year at UOP:
A fellow UOP WBB fan machogeek wrote: ↑7:39 AM - Today
'Higgins ended up 3rd in scoring, 2nd in rebounding, 7th in fg %, 12th in assists, 2nd in FT %, 1st in steals, 5th in blocks, 9th in off rebounds, 2nd in def rebounds, and 4th in minutes played. Pretty good resume for "Defensive Player of the year"......to go along with first team all WCC........'
I would like to add: Court Demeanor and court side presence ... par excellence! The Program will miss her!
