Thread: WCC WBB Post Season Awards

    Default WCC WBB Post Season Awards

    Press Release Link: https://wccsports.com/news/2021/3/2/...ce-honors.aspx

    2020-21 All-WCC Women’s Basketball Major Individual Honors

    Co-Player of the Year: Shaylee Gonzales, BYU; Jenn Wirth, Gonzaga
    Coach of the Year: Jeff Judkins, BYU
    Defensive Player of the Year: Valerie Higgins, Pacific
    Newcomer of the Year: Ioanna Krimili, San Francisco
    Sixth Woman of the Year: Melody Kempton, Gonzaga
    2020-21 All-WCC Women’s Basketball First Team
    Name Yr. Pos. School
    Haylee Andrews Jr. G Portland
    Jordyn Edwards Sr. G San Diego
    Alex Fowler So. F Portland
    Shaylee Gonzales So. G BYU
    Lauren Gustin So. F BYU
    Paisley Harding Sr. G BYU
    Valerie Higgins Sr. G Pacific
    Ioanna Krimili Fr. G San Francisco
    Jill Townsend Sr. G Gonzaga
    Jenn Wirth Sr. F Gonzaga

    2020-21 All-WCC Women’s Basketball Second Team
    Name Yr. Pos. School
    Lucie Hoskova Sr. G San Francisco
    Ariel Johnson Jr. G LMU
    Myah Pace Sr. G San Diego
    Lindsey VanAllen Jr. G Santa Clara
    Merle Wiehl Sr. F Santa Clara

    2020-21 All-WCC Women’s Basketball Freshman Team
    Name Pos. School
    Erica Adams G Pacific
    Ellie Croco F Saint Mary's
    Ashley Hiraki G Santa Clara
    Ioanna Krimili G San Francisco
    Emme Shearer G Portland

    2020-21 WCC Women’s Basketball Honorable Mention Selections
    Name Yr. Pos. School
    Malia Bambrick Jr. G Pepperdine
    Tegan Graham Sr. G BYU
    Sara Hamson Sr. C BYU
    Ashlyn Herlihy Sr. F Santa Clara
    Madeline Holland Sr. G/F Saint Mary's
    Sydney Hunter Sr. G San Diego
    Melody Kempton Jr. F Gonzaga
    Brooklyn McDavid Sr. F Pacific
    Lianna Tillman Sr. G Pacific
    Kayleigh Truong So. G Gonzaga
    Taycee Wedin Jr. G Saint Mary's
    LeeAnne Wirth Sr. F Gonzaga
    Only two players on the first two teams? (15 player). Hmm.
    ALL WORTHY CANDIDATES. My only change would have been CLF for coach of the year.

    IMO this is VAL Higgins last year at UOP:

    A fellow UOP WBB fan machogeek wrote: ↑7:39 AM - Today
    'Higgins ended up 3rd in scoring, 2nd in rebounding, 7th in fg %, 12th in assists, 2nd in FT %, 1st in steals, 5th in blocks, 9th in off rebounds, 2nd in def rebounds, and 4th in minutes played. Pretty good resume for "Defensive Player of the year"......to go along with first team all WCC........'

    I would like to add: Court Demeanor and court side presence ... par excellence! The Program will miss her!
