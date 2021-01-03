Results 1 to 11 of 11

Thread: The Big Ten (a longish defense of Gonzagas #1 ranking)

    First of all, let me say that Ive watched enough college basketball  this year and before  to recognize that the Big Ten is very good this year. This is more of a tongue-in-cheek take than a hot take. But its also a response to those who say they cant tell how good Gonzaga is (or worse, that Gonzaga just isnt that good) because the WCC just isnt that good.

    How do we know that the Big Ten is that good? Its not like they churn out National Champions every year. As has been well documented, they havent won one since Michigan State in 2000. (Too bad their conference doesnt prepare them for the rigors of the tournament.)

    Maybe we should compare the Big Ten and WCC performance against quality non-conference opponents, which, for the purposes of this post, include teams from probable multi-bid leagues that currently (as of 3/1/2021) appear on ESPNs bracketology. Against that pool of quality NC teams, the WCC has 6 wins:

    Gonzaga beat Kansas (current 4 seed), Iowa (3), West Virginia (2), and Virginia (4)
    BYU beat SDSU (8)
    San Francisco beat Virginia (4)

    The Big Ten boasts 5 wins:

    Iowa beat North Carolina (10)
    Ohio State beat UCLA (8)
    Wisconsin beat Louisville (10)
    Penn State beat VCU (10) and VA Tech (6)

    If one were to say that Gonzaga just piled up those WCC wins, leave out the outlier and the WCC has just the two wins over SDSU and Virginia, Id say fine, then leave Penn State out of the Big Ten, since they seem to be the outlier, and the B1G has three NC wins against teams on the 8 and 10 lines.

    The Big Ten had chances to collect more (and better) quality NC wins, but took losses against all of these teams: Baylor (1), Gonzaga (1), Florida St. (3), Texas (4), Creighton (4), Clemson (6), Missouri (7), and Seton Hall (11). Actually, their Non-Con work against quality opponents is pretty suspect. (And yes, Im aware that Michigan played zero games that fit my quality criteria and might well have bolstered these numbers. But saying the leagues best team had a bad NC schedule isnt really a good defense.)

    So if we want to say that the Big Ten is really good, its just that all of their good wins come in league against other Big Ten teams, thats fine, but they havent beaten much of anyone else, so were making that case based on two factors: the metrics and the eye test. And Gonzaga is still ahead of Michigan in KenPom, NET, Bart Torviks T-Ranking, and BPI. If you like the eye test, its close, but Gonzaga plays beautiful basketball. If you judge Gonzaga by the same standards that let you say the Big Ten is a great league, then you have to say that Gonzaga is a great team.
    Nice post. I concur. Send this over to those who voted Michigan number 1 in the last poll. Seriously.
    This is brilliant, this in-depth analysis belongs on reddit CBB. Curious what the response from Big10 teams would be.
    Great post with one exception ... you've listed the Big (Can't count past) 10's OOC losses but not the WCC's. A "fair" post would have listed both. Thanks though .... as this was an excellent post.

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ
    I've never just replied "Great Post!" So now will be the first time in my life. Great post!!!!
    I'll keep it short: The teams you choose to play matter. I don't think any team, regardless of conference affiliation, should be upset that they aren't #1 overall when the best non-conference opponent they chose to schedule was KenPom #54.
    When ESPN fires Dan Dakich, they should offer you his job.
    Pretty much what I've been saying and I think that it's valid. I do think the B1G is a good league but I honestly believe the Big12 is better overall and has 3-4 legit teams at the top (Kansas is coming on). Outside of Michigan and Illinois, there's not one B1G team that would surprise me if they lost before the S16. Ohio State has been struggling recently, Iowa is a good scoring team but defense will get them, and Maryland is good but not special. Purdue/Indiana/Wisconsin...blah. Michigan State/Penn State/Minnesota...double blah. The metrics in this league are being brought up by teams I feel are overrated making mediocre wins as high as Q1 (beating Michigan State on the road can be Q1 for example - depending on day).

    SEC has
    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post
    When ESPN fires Dan Dakich, they should offer you his job.
    Your mouth to God's ears....
    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Your mouth to God's ears....
    Dan's in a bit of hot water, in case you haven't heard.

    https://www.sportingnews.com/ca/ncaa...21jaamak3qv2kg

    The 58-year-old college basketball analyst recently got into a heated Twitter feud with multiple college professors regarding Duke freshman Jalen Johnson's decision to opt out of the rest of the season. When asked about Dakich's status with the network, an ESPN spokesperson issued the following statement (via USA Today's Dan Wolken): "We are taking this matter very seriously and are in the process of looking into it."
    Quote Originally Posted by GoZags View Post
    Great post with one exception ... you've listed the Big (Can't count past) 10's OOC losses but not the WCC's. A "fair" post would have listed both. Thanks though .... as this was an excellent post.
    Fair enough: by the same criteria of quality competition, the WCC has a loss against USC (current 6 seed), two against UCLA (8), two against San Diego St (8), two against Oregon (9), and one against Boise St. (11). Definitely not as many opportunities against projected top seeds. But the league has missed some chances. The point isn’t really that the WCC is as good as the Big Ten, though (that would be silly), just that in judging the quality of the Big Ten -- since they haven’t amassed a great record against other good teams -- you kind of have to look at the same criteria that say the Zags are really, really good.
