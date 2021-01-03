Originally Posted by hushpuppy Originally Posted by

First of all, let me say that I’ve watched enough college basketball – this year and before – to recognize that the Big Ten is very good this year. This is more of a tongue-in-cheek take than a hot take. But it’s also a response to those who say they can’t tell how good Gonzaga is (or worse, that Gonzaga just isn’t that good) because the WCC just isn’t that good.



How do we know that the Big Ten is that good? It’s not like they churn out National Champions every year. As has been well documented, they haven’t won one since Michigan State in 2000. (Too bad their conference doesn’t prepare them for the rigors of the tournament.)



Maybe we should compare the Big Ten and WCC performance against quality non-conference opponents, which, for the purposes of this post, include teams from probable multi-bid leagues that currently (as of 3/1/2021) appear on ESPN’s bracketology. Against that pool of quality NC teams, the WCC has 6 wins:



Gonzaga beat Kansas (current 4 seed), Iowa (3), West Virginia (2), and Virginia (4)

BYU beat SDSU (8)

San Francisco beat Virginia (4)



The Big Ten boasts 5 wins:



Iowa beat North Carolina (10)

Ohio State beat UCLA (8)

Wisconsin beat Louisville (10)

Penn State beat VCU (10) and VA Tech (6)



If one were to say that Gonzaga just piled up those WCC wins, leave out the outlier and the WCC has just the two wins over SDSU and Virginia, I’d say fine, then leave Penn State out of the Big Ten, since they seem to be the outlier, and the B1G has three NC wins against teams on the 8 and 10 lines.



The Big Ten had chances to collect more (and better) quality NC wins, but took losses against all of these teams: Baylor (1), Gonzaga (1), Florida St. (3), Texas (4), Creighton (4), Clemson (6), Missouri (7), and Seton Hall (11). Actually, their Non-Con work against quality opponents is pretty suspect. (And yes, I’m aware that Michigan played zero games that fit my quality criteria and might well have bolstered these numbers. But saying the league’s best team had a bad NC schedule isn’t really a good defense.)



So if we want to say that the Big Ten is really good, it’s just that all of their good wins come in league against other Big Ten teams, that’s fine, but they haven’t beaten much of anyone else, so we’re making that case based on two factors: the metrics and the eye test. And Gonzaga is still ahead of Michigan in KenPom, NET, Bart Torvik’s T-Ranking, and BPI. If you like the eye test, it’s close, but Gonzaga plays beautiful basketball. If you judge Gonzaga by the same standards that let you say the Big Ten is a great league, then you have to say that Gonzaga is a great team.