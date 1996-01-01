-
WCC POW / FROSH OF THE WEEK - 03. 01. 21
From the home office in San Mateo: https://wccsports.com/news/2021/2/28...ly-honors.aspx
#WCCHOOPS PLAYER OF THE WEEK – COREY KISPERT, SR., F – GONZAGA
Senior forward Corey Kispert led the top-ranked Zags to two wins to finish off the program’s first-ever unbeaten regular season this past week. He scored 49 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and made four steals in the his final two home games at GU. He made 16-of-29 (55.2 percent) from the field, including 9-of-18 from behind-the-arc.
The senior was also a perfect 8-for-8 from the line. He scored 25 points in Thursday’s win over Santa Clara, before a 24-point effort versus Loyola Marymount Saturday. Against LMU, Kispert made six three-pointers.
This is the third weekly honor for Kispert this season and the fourth in his All-American career.
Also Nominated: Alex Barcello, BYU; Joey Calcaterra, San Diego; Mattias Markusson, LMU; Colbey Ross, Pepperdine; Drew Timme, Gonzaga; Josip Vrakic, Santa Clara
UCU #WCCHOOPS FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK – JALEN SUGGS, FR., G – GONZAGA
Freshman guard Jalen Suggs helped No. 1 Gonzaga complete the program’s first-ever undefeated regular season with a pair of wins. He averaged 12.5 points, 7.5 assists, 6.5 rebounds and two steals per game this past week. The freshman also made 11 of his 14 free-throw attempts. Against Santa Clara, he nearly had the program’s second-ever triple-double with 13 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. Suggs scored 12 points and dished out seven assists in the regular season finale versus Loyola Marymount Saturday.
This is the 10th freshman of the week honor for Suggs so far this season and the 11th in 14 weeks for the Bulldogs. Kispert and Suggs also combined to sweep weekly honors Dec. 28 and Jan. 18.
Also Nominated: None
(See the Link for a Recap of the 14 Weekly Awards)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules