Other Games: TUE - 03. 02. 21
Nice slate of games with NCAA tourney seed implications. . .
2:00 - #3 Baylor @ #6 West Virginia - ESPN
3:30 - #12 Arkansas @ South Carolina - SECN
4:00
#4 Illinois @ #2 Michigan - ESPN
Auburn @ #8 Alabama - ESPN2
Xavier @ G'town - FS1
#15 Texas @ Iowa State - ESPN+
TCU @ #18 Texas Tech - BIG12 / ESPN+
Fresno State @ Boise State - CBSSN
5:00
Indiana @ Michigan State - BTN
Duke @ Georgia Tech - ACCN
6:00
#25 Wisconsin @ #23 Purdue - ESPN2
Marquette @ DePaul - FS1
Kentucky @ Ole' Miss - ESPN
Full Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...10302/group/50
