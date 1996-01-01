Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Tom Mulcahy Zag Hall of Famer passes at age 88

    rijman
    Tom Mulcahy Zag Hall of Famer passes at age 88

    Tom Mulcahy had quite a legacy with Gonzaga as a Captain of the basketball and baseball teams as well as a coach and teacher. After graduating from Gonzaga in 1955 Tom played minor league baseball with the Pittsburgh Pirates as a pitcher, he was signed by Bing Crosby, which he later left to become a Jesuit Priest. Tommy Lasorda was a lifelong friend, they met when Tom pitched batting practice for his minor league team while in the priesthood. After being ordained he took a job with the San Diego Padres as a Scout then in the administration in San Diego as head of group ticket sales. Tom hosted a golf tournament the 3rd weekend in March in Yuma AZ for 25 years with many Zags and friends. For many years he also headed up a group that provided a party and gift cards to Marines in need around the holidays. Tom passed peacefully last week in his hometown of Butte. RIP Tom.
    rawkmandale
    Thank you for sharing this. I had heard the name, but didn't know any details. Interesting life.
