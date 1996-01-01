Results 1 to 8 of 8

Thread: Week 15 Rankings

  1. Today, 09:57 AM #1
    ZagsObserver
    Default Week 15 Rankings

    Gonzaga with all but four number one votes. Michigan is now number 2.

    Iowa and WV now 5 and 6. Kansas at 13. Virginia continues to drop, now at 21. BYU at number 26, just outside the top 25.

    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/rankings
  2. Today, 10:41 AM #2
    ZAGS ATTACK BASKET
    Default

    #2 Michigan plays against #4 Illinois Tuesday. Counting that game Michigan still has 3 more games left in their big ten season. They are making up the games that were postponed when they shut down for 14 days due to Covid. Their last two games are against Michigan State.
  3. Today, 11:06 AM #3
    strikenowhere
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ZAGS ATTACK BASKET View Post
    #2 Michigan plays against #4 Illinois Tuesday. Counting that game Michigan still has 3 more games left in their big ten season. They are making up the games that were postponed when they shut down for 14 days due to Covid. Their last two games are against Michigan State.
    If I were more of a betting man, I'd definitely wager they drop one of those to Sparty.
  4. Today, 11:21 AM #4
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    Default

    Is it possible that the Big 10 is overhyped? The "experts" had Michigan in the mid-20s at the start of the season, now they're picking off votes from the undefeated Zags. In the aftermath of the Virginia game, Zags had all but 1 vote: Scott Wolf of the LA Daily News. He had been consistently voting for Baylor, but voted for the Zags this week, Baylor 2, Michigan 3.

    So tell me, what has really changed over the past two months? No need to, it's the WCC. Our old buddy Seth Davis is now voting for Michigan...no surprise IMO.
  5. Today, 11:25 AM #5
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ZAGS ATTACK BASKET View Post
    #2 Michigan plays against #4 Illinois Tuesday. Counting that game Michigan still has 3 more games left in their big ten season. They are making up the games that were postponed when they shut down for 14 days due to Covid. Their last two games are against Michigan State.
    Unfortunately the game vs Illinois will most likely be without Ayo for Illinois. Without him, itll be tough.
  6. Today, 11:48 AM #6
    Spink
    Default

    Michigan hasn't had a cupcake schedule...but it hasn't been brutal. Several overhyped B10 teams and several solid B10 teams.
  7. Today, 11:57 AM #7
    ZagsObserver
    Default

    If Michigan wins out this week, they’ll be number 1.

    Any chance Gonzaga picks up a solid game this week?
  8. Today, 12:14 PM #8
    Gonzdb8's Avatar
    Gonzdb8
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ZagsObserver View Post
    If Michigan wins out this week, they’ll be number 1.
    do you mean #1 in the rankings or #1 overall seed? my sense is that barring a stumble in the wcc tournament gonzaga enters the tournament as both the top ranked team in the polls and the top overall seed even if michigan wins out this week.
