Thread: Week 15 Rankings

Gonzaga with all but four number one votes. Michigan is now number 2.
Iowa and WV now 5 and 6. Kansas at 13. Virginia continues to drop, now at 21. BYU at number 26, just outside the top 25.
https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/rankings
#2 Michigan plays against #4 Illinois Tuesday. Counting that game Michigan still has 3 more games left in their big ten season. They are making up the games that were postponed when they shut down for 14 days due to Covid. Their last two games are against Michigan State.
Is it possible that the Big 10 is overhyped? The "experts" had Michigan in the mid-20s at the start of the season, now they're picking off votes from the undefeated Zags. In the aftermath of the Virginia game, Zags had all but 1 vote: Scott Wolf of the LA Daily News. He had been consistently voting for Baylor, but voted for the Zags this week, Baylor 2, Michigan 3.
So tell me, what has really changed over the past two months? No need to, it's the WCC. Our old buddy Seth Davis is now voting for Michigan...no surprise IMO.
Michigan hasn't had a cupcake schedule...but it hasn't been brutal. Several overhyped B10 teams and several solid B10 teams.
If Michigan wins out this week, they’ll be number 1.
Any chance Gonzaga picks up a solid game this week?