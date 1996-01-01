Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Candidates for your hoops library

    Default Candidates for your hoops library

    ESPN's John Gasaway has a new title landing 3/16:

    Miracles on the Hardwood: The Hope-and-a-Prayer Story of a Winning Tradition in Catholic College Basketball



    That guy in the lower right corner looks familiar. . .

    Among the dust jacket blurbs:

    John Gasaway captures the essence of basketball as religion in MIRACLES ON THE HARDWOOD. From Bill Russell and USF to Mark Few and Gonzaga to Jay Wright and Villanova, Catholic schools have had tremendous success and are woven into the fabric of the game. My confession? I would have sinned if I hadnt read this book. If you love the game, Gasaway illuminates its rich history in MIRACLES ON THE HARDWOOD."
    ―Jay Bilas, ESPN
    Default

    Joe Lunardi's "Bracketology" comes out on 3/2 and includes a forward from Mark Few

