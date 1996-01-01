Thread: One

-
Everyone is aware of Gonzagas two decade run of NCAA Tournament appearances. And the recent run of Sweet Sixteen, Elite Eight and Final Four appearances.
They say experienced teams have the best chance to win in the tournament.
How many players on this years roster have ever played in the NCAA tournament?
Exactly ONE
Does it matter?
Love the zags for life
