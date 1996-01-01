Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: One

  1. Today, 10:10 PM #1
    Markburn1
    Markburn1 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2015
    Posts
    1,563

    Default One

    Everyone is aware of Gonzagas two decade run of NCAA Tournament appearances. And the recent run of Sweet Sixteen, Elite Eight and Final Four appearances.

    They say experienced teams have the best chance to win in the tournament.

    How many players on this years roster have ever played in the NCAA tournament?

    Exactly ONE

    Does it matter?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:17 PM #2
    Zags11's Avatar
    Zags11
    Zags11 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    North Side
    Posts
    6,104

    Default

    Yes imo.
    Love the zags for life
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules