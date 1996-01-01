Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Tillie listed on Griz roster for first time

  1. Today, 05:49 PM #1
    rawkmandale's Avatar
    rawkmandale
    Default Tillie listed on Griz roster for first time

    Memphis is playing Houston tonight. I checked the box score for Brandon Clarke info (hasn't started the past 3 games after minor injury - early off the bench though), and noticed that the ESPN box score lists Killian for the first time. No, he has not "entered the game."
  2. Today, 06:40 PM #2
    23dpg's Avatar
    23dpg
    Default

    Memphis up 30 halfway through the 3rd. Expect a Tillie 4th quarter entrance.
  3. Today, 06:45 PM #3
    willandi's Avatar
    willandi
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by rawkmandale
    Memphis is playing Houston tonight. I checked the box score for Brandon Clarke info (hasn't started the past 3 games after minor injury - early off the bench though), and noticed that the ESPN box score lists Killian for the first time. No, he has not "entered the game."
    I hope he gets in. The Grizzlies have a large lead.
    It is a difficult situation. No matter how well he does in practice, if he gets in and bricks a few, it may be enough to lose the roster spot. I hope not.

    He could get in a nail 3-4 3's in a row too.
    At least someone, somewhere, is laughing.
  4. Today, 07:14 PM #4
    willandi's Avatar
    willandi
    Default

    HE'S IN THE GAME!
    At least someone, somewhere, is laughing.
