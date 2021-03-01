-
Other Games: MON - 03. 01. 21
NOON - WSU @ ASU - PAC12
2:00 - Dayton @ St. Bonaventure - ESPNU
3:00 - Miami @ #15 Virginia - ACCN
4:00
Rutgers @ Nebraska - BTN
UNC @ Syracuse - ESPN
6:00
#7 Oklahoma @ Oklahoma State - ESPN
Arizona @ Oregon - ESPN2
7:00 - Air Force @ Colorado State - CBSSN
Full Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...10301/group/50
Have a good day. #StaySafe
