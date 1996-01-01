Thread: WCC Post Season Awards Thread

Results will be announced Tuesday, 3/2, around 11am PT, based on years past. Last season, there was a video posted to twitter, followed by a press release. WCC will hand out hardware for :
Coach of the Year
Player of the Year
Defensive Player of the Year
Newcomer of the Year
All-WCC MBB First Team (10 slots)
All-WCC MBB Second Team (5 slots)
All-WCC Freshman Team (5 slots)
Honorable Mention (# of Slots Varies)
GU placed four players on the first team in the 18-19 season: Hachimura, Clarke, Perkins, and Norvell.
Complete team and individual stats for WCC can be found here: https://wccsports.com/documents/2021...acket_1_31.pdf
Any predictions ?