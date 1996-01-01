Thread: WCC Post Season Awards Thread

Results 1 to 3 of 3

    Default WCC Post Season Awards Thread

    Results will be announced Tuesday, 3/2, around 11am PT, based on years past. Last season, there was a video posted to twitter, followed by a press release. WCC will hand out hardware for :

    Coach of the Year
    Player of the Year
    Defensive Player of the Year
    Newcomer of the Year

    All-WCC MBB First Team (10 slots)
    All-WCC MBB Second Team (5 slots)
    All-WCC Freshman Team (5 slots)
    Honorable Mention (# of Slots Varies)

    GU placed four players on the first team in the 18-19 season: Hachimura, Clarke, Perkins, and Norvell.

    Complete team and individual stats for WCC can be found here: https://wccsports.com/documents/2021...acket_1_31.pdf

    Any predictions ?
    Default

    Few
    Kispert
    Ayayi
    Suggs

    I’ll have to think about the rest. Will Nembhard make first team? Second? Not sure.
    Default

    All WCC.

    Suggs GU
    Kispert GU
    Ayayi GU
    Timme GU
    Scott LMU
    Ross PEPP
    Bouyea SF
    Barcello BYU
    Vrankic SCU
    Edwards PEPP

    Seems weird to have only one BYU guy on it. Just not sure who I’d pick.
