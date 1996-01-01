The West Coast Conference has unveiled its bracket for the upcoming conference tournament. The Gonzaga Bulldogs are the No. 1 seed on both the men’s and women’s sides.This season, because of an unbalanced schedule due to COVID, the WCC paired with Ken Pomeroy to seed the teams. On the women’s side, it spelled out pretty normally. On the men’s side, as expected the Saint Mary’s Gaels are the big benefactors. Despite their 4-6 record, the Gaels are the No. 4 seed.