Thread: Zags vs LMU Postgame

Zags vs LMU Postgame
Zags win 86 to 69. They finish the regular season perfect at 24 and 0. Kispert was a stud tonight and great way to finish his home career. He led the Zags with 24. I enjoyed watson shooting more as well.
Go zags and thanks to the seniors!
Love the zags for life
Watson is noticeably improving. Nembhard is consistently good. Kispert is rock solid dependable. Ayayi is quieter lately but still routinely makes clutch plays that change the game's momentum. Timme has earned an off night (relative to his recent high standards). Of course an off night for Timme is still better than a career night for many other players.
Suggs has chaotic swings between jaw dropping good and head scratching bad. Fortunately, we see the good much more often than the bad. About what you might expect from a one and done freshman. I sure would have liked to have experienced watching the senior version of him. Imagine Suggs with four years in program development.
Love this team. Special
I miss Mike Hart
