Thread: Post game radio GU-LMU

Hudson: The Zags make it through the regular season 24-0: 15-0. For the seconds straight game the opposition came out with more energy and fire than GU. They were big and physical and they held their own. Coach Johnson slowed things down a bit and they had a good game plan. But Gu went on that 12-3 run to take a 40-30 lead at the half. The Zags scored 73 points in the final 29 minutes of the game. The had only 12 at the 12 at the eleven minute mark and then took off. Kispert led with 24 on 6-10 from three, 16 for Timme, 13 Ayayi, 12 Suggs and 11 Watson on 5-6 shooting. Morrison and Hudson both said LMU is trending in the right direction, they are in the NET 100, with a few less TO's , they had 19, and they may have really given the Zags a run. LMU shot 49% from the floor and outrebounded the Zags 32-21. GU 58% from the floor. Scott 20, Markusson 19 on 8-9 shooting. Morrison said LMU will be a team to keep an eye on in Las Vegas. GU's first lead of the night didn';t come until 21-20. For the second game in a row, the Zags really had to grind, and neither Santa Clara nor LMU appeared to be intimidated by the Zags and Morrison thought that was a good thing. 19 LMU TO's led to 29 GU points and you can't do that against the #1 team in the country. Morrsion said Few going to the 1-2-2 trap ( I think) was a really good move and helped turn the game. Morrsion also said Watson is really starting to look good and produce in the past 5 games. The 51 consecutive home wins is a record. And I have to add here something Hudson and Morrison did not talk about but Farnham mentioned twice: Of over 100,000 college basketball players in history Kispert has the best winning percentage of all, a truly remarkable stat!
Michaelson: Hudson said to B-mike you faced a good team tonight. We tried to warn our guys, the lineup they play is so massive and Coach Johnson had them playing really well. But our guys stayed with it and once we got rolling we looked really good. We held Scott down to the end. Cook and Suggs ball pressure was spectacular and Anton using his length, and it really slowed them down. They play 4 bigs and one of them is 7-3 and if you don't pay attention they are going to find the guy underneath to score. We need Watson to find the right opportunities to score and he did that tonight. And he did a nice job on Scott when we had him there. Corey is probably going to end up the second best free throw shooter in GU history next to Derek. It;'s just unfortunate the games he won't get to play becasue of the pandemic will prevent him from climbing up the ladder in other GU career stats. Corey had to stand in the and battle against Eli Scott and he is an hungry dog when he's coming at you. Drew had tough night at the free throw line tonight but the pressure he always puts on the opposing bigs is something. Markusson had to sit for a while in the first half., Leaupepe fouled out. We know how hard it is to go undefeated, it wasn't that long ago we lost one to BYU. This team finished the regular season undefeated which is the first time any GU team had been able to do that. We have plenty to work on, we weren't as tight defensively this weekend as we have been the past few weeks so we'll be working on that. And we dont' have to leave for LV for 8 days so we'll be getting some rest and then we have some other things to work on besides tightening up the defense.
Hudson and Morrison: Corey is rebounding the ball really well. He only had two shots up in the first 14 minutes becasue they were face guarding him but he let the game to come to him. He is a kid that improved every year. Timme had 16 and 7, got other guys and foul trouble and had a tough night at the line but he'll clean that up. Interesting stat Ayayi had no rebound. tonight be he did plenty of other things. He makes such simple plays and makes everything looks easy. Suggs 12 points 7 assists, 2 steals. Morrison noted it is important for guys to be playing with confidence going into Las Vegas and the NCAA's and Watson is there now. He is really growing into his body and seems to have put the injuries behind him. Zags shot 14-24 in both halves for 58%. The percentage jumped up because of the fast break points because LMU played good defense in the half court. Morrison said Coach Johnson will look at the shooting stats and say how the heck did that happen, I thought we played good defense, but it was those fast break buckets on the TO's that did it. The worst shooting performance of this season for the Zags was 49.2%. Hudson and Mrrison thought highly of Markuson noting he has really improved, he moves really well. The next game will be the 6pm Monday night game in Las Vegas. That is it for the regular season. Go Zags!