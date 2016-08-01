View Poll Results: The BZ Bulldog of the Game - Senior Night -LMU - 02. 27. 21 ?

  • Suggs

    0 0%

  • Ayayi

    2 3.85%

  • Kispert

    49 94.23%

  • Timme

    0 0%

  • Watson

    1 1.92%

  • Cook

    0 0%

  • Nembhard

    0 0%

  • Other. . .(and why)

    0 0%
Thread: The BZ Bulldog of the Game - Senior Night -LMU - 02. 27. 21

    Default The BZ Bulldog of the Game - Senior Night -LMU - 02. 27. 21

    STATS LINK: https://gozags.com/sidearmstats/mbball/media

    Congratulations to the Zags for an undefeated regular season ! 51 consecutive home court wins !! 28 game winning streak !!!

    Zags overcome another slow start and held a 10 point lead at the half, held an 17 point lead at the 5:57 mark, and finished with a 17 point victory, 86 -69.

    5 Bulldogs in double figures in the scoring column; Kispert 24, Suggs 12, Timme 16, Watson 11, Ayayi 13

    Who's your Bob Zag Bulldog of tonight's game ?


    ESPN Box Score: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId=401302193


    Kispert the senior on senior night should get this unanimously. Shoutout to Ayayi and Timme as well, but Corey was on point all night. Suggs played nicely outside of some early turnovers.
    Thanks for all the memories Corey, lets go make some more!
    Got to be Corey on Senior night, for sure. One of the all time great ZAGS.

    He still has his biggest goals in front of him.

    Go ZAGS
    Hail to the King.

    Honorable Mention to Mr. Cook.

    ETA: There are very few players I cried for, knowing that it was their last go around in K2. Gray. Hart. and now Kispert.
    Tillie and Kispert represent what Gonzaga and college basketball is all about. Others as well, but these two four year + players are emblematic of the best.
    CK
    Who will be the poster to make it not unanimous?

    Great game Corey. Great career Corey. Hope your last game played as a zag is a W.
    Such a great Zag.
    Kispert for the win! and he should get a Lifetime Achievement Award too. He's the embodiment of a great Zag.
    Ayayi! He was everywhere on the court tonight so give him the nod over Kispert.
    Quote Originally Posted by gonstu View Post
    Who will be the poster to make it not unanimous?

    Great game Corey. Great career Corey. Hope your last game played as a zag is a W.
    figures, a 'kennel club' member
    Quote Originally Posted by zagfan1 View Post
    Ayayi! He was everywhere on the court tonight so give him the nod over Kispert.
    Someone was bound to wreck the unanimous streak! They were head to head until Kispert’s fifth 3, and then he hit another on top of some free throws.
    I sure get giving it to CK on Senior Night but I have to tell you: Anton played a hell of a game and made contributions in so many ways that do not show up in the stat sheet.
    Quote Originally Posted by Birddog View Post
    Kispert for the win! and he should get a Lifetime Achievement Award too. He's the embodiment of a great Zag.
    Indeed.
    24 points for number 24. Great senior night.
    Quote Originally Posted by tyra View Post
    I sure get giving it to CK on Senior Night but I have to tell you: Anton played a hell of a game and made contributions in so many ways that do not show up in the stat sheet.


    Agreed, but if you had to play the game with only one of them, which would it be?
    Fitting night to find his shot again. He's been the engine that makes this team run all year and past years as well. Cool hand Luke award for the man! Bring home the big one Corey!!
    Kispert finished the regular season as he began it, the leader on the floor and off. Thanks. However, we want more. Look forward to your contributions in the tournaments. You deserve no less! Finish what you began.

    Go Kispert, go Zags!
    Quote Originally Posted by Malastein View Post
    Someone was bound to wreck the unanimous streak! They were head to head until Kispert’s fifth 3, and then he hit another on top of some free throws.
    You can’t go wrong with Kispert. Just saying Ayayi was 6/7 shooting and was our glue guy. Points vs defense.
    Corey Kispert has become one of my all time favorite Zags. He ranks up there with Shem, Steven Gray, Pangos, Turiaf.
    He gets it easy tonight.
