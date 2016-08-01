Thread: The BZ Bulldog of the Game - Senior Night -LMU - 02. 27. 21

STATS LINK: https://gozags.com/sidearmstats/mbball/media
Congratulations to the Zags for an undefeated regular season ! 51 consecutive home court wins !! 28 game winning streak !!!
Zags overcome another slow start and held a 10 point lead at the half, held an 17 point lead at the 5:57 mark, and finished with a 17 point victory, 86 -69.
5 Bulldogs in double figures in the scoring column; Kispert 24, Suggs 12, Timme 16, Watson 11, Ayayi 13
Who's your Bob Zag Bulldog of tonight's game ?
ESPN Box Score: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId=401302193