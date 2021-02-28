Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: LMU @ GU Beverage Thread

  1. Today, 05:22 PM #1
    bballbeachbum's Avatar
    bballbeachbum
    bballbeachbum is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2008
    Location
    sierra foothills
    Posts
    13,681

    Default LMU @ GU Beverage Thread

    what are you pouring tonight out there?

    here it's Chateau Grand Marchand Bordeaux 2018, fancy for inexpensive yet decent house red

    will pair nicely with the Baylor KU game, a tasty appetizer before the main course
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:24 PM #2
    MontanaZag's Avatar
    MontanaZag
    MontanaZag is offline Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Location
    Denver, CO
    Posts
    181

    Default




    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:25 PM #3
    SorenTodd45's Avatar
    SorenTodd45
    SorenTodd45 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2019
    Posts
    1,037

    Default

    Just diet soda for me today; didn't have time to hit the grocery store for any hooch.
    WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, WE CONQUERED !!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 05:33 PM #4
    kitzbuel's Avatar
    kitzbuel
    kitzbuel is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Northern Virginia
    Posts
    16,178

    Default

    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
    - Gandalf the Grey
    ________________________________



    Foo Time
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 06:14 PM #5
    Once and Future Zag's Avatar
    Once and Future Zag
    Once and Future Zag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Posts
    1,966

    Default

    For now:

    When we win:
    History has its eyes on you.

    Sage of the GU Message Board
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules