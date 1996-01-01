Thread: Is Michigan the biggest threat this year?

Results 1 to 4 of 4

Is Michigan the biggest threat this year?

    Michigan has been on a tear, playing their best ball of the season, while Baylor is coming off a Covid pause that has slowed their growth at a bad time. Michigan is #2 on KenPom now. I think at least it is turning into a Big 3 this season. Want to be the #1 overall and keep those other 2 on the other side of the bracket, only play 1 at the most that way. Those 2 will be battles that could go either way, I wouldnt give any other team more than a 10-20% chance against GU.
    bdmiller7
    Yes. I think its the big 3. I want the #1overall seed to keep them both on the other side of the bracket. I do think Illinois would give us trouble in Cockburn alone. Dude is an animal. And Ayo may be the best player in the country. Those 4 in a final four would be basketball heaven
    Gonzaga, Baylor, and Michigan are significantly better than the teams in contention for that final No. 1 seed. In a normal year, a Big Ten team who finishes February with one loss would be the overwhelming choice for the top overall seed. In this weird season, they are in third place. I don’t see much difference between Ohio State, Illinois, Alabama, Florida State, West Virginia, and Houston. They all look like they should be grouped on the 2-3 seed lines, but one of them will get a top seed.
    Lets beat South Dakota A&T or Fairleigh Dickinson first.
