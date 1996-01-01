Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: It's Game Day, Gonzaga vs LMU

    Good morning all you Zag fans. Rise and shine. It's Game Day. The best day of the week. Tonight the Zags are playing their last game of Conference Play against Loyola Marymount in K2. This will be another good test like the game on Thursday against Santa Clara. Like Santa Clara LMU will be big. So let's see what we learned Thursday. It's always about learning, from one game to the next; so let's see what the Zags look like tonight.

    So get out and get on your Zag Gear. Get ready for one more really fun game. This team is really so much fun to watch. There aren't many games left in this season; so let's make sure we get to see them all. The Zags are going for a record tonight for winning the most consecutive games by double digits. So Let's go get that record boys.

    Go Zags!
    Go Zags!!!
    Senior Night!

    Congrats Corey and Aaron!
    It will be an emotional night, for sure. I love Corey, he's an amazing player and an amazing person.
    WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, WE CONQUERED !!
    Corey Kispert. Talk about a player who has grown and developed every year into a first team All-American. And he's from the awesome state of Washington. Congrats and finishing 4 years of steady but awesome growth, Corey.

    Go Zags!
    Go Zags!!!
