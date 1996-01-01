-
Lions @ Zags Head to Head
Well, why not? After Thursday's nervy game, might as well pull this up, since the LMU Lions (12-7, 7-4 conf) are on paper a better team than Santa Clara. It's been a year and 20 days since the Lions last played the Zags, and it's been 4026 days (that's 11 years and 8 days) since LMU beat Gonzaga.
The Lions are 0-4 in Quad I games this year, but have a winning record in Quads II-IV at 12-3. KenPom puts them at #106 (#99 offense, #125 defense), which puts them at the level of a 12- or 13-seed team in the tourney (if they were an unlikely autobid team, say, from a one-bid conference).
Probably their best performance was against Minnesota early on, when they lost by 3 in a true road game. Yesterday's road win against Pepperdine is probably their best game in the win column, so they have some momentum going for them.
Notably, LMU leads in 2 of the 4 factors for winning basketball (highlighted in yellow above). They are another slow pace team (67.2 poss/game, #244). The Lions are voracious rebounders on both ends, and while the Zags have more rebounds/game, LMU grabs more boards per possession, both offensively and defensively — an example of how game pace can be deceptive when it comes to stats. They aren't much of a 3-pt shooting team, with 65% of their shots coming from inside the arc. They do get to the FT line, with 28% FTA/FGA.
The Zags have a 23-game win streak against the Lions. Hopefully tomorrow brings 24.
