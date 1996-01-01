-
Other Games: SAT - 02. 27. 21
Great day for TV hoops. . .Plenty of Top 25 match-ups. . .Posting this Friday night. . .all games subject to change. . .any resemblance to coaches living or dead is coincidental, etcetera. . .
Full Slate of TV & Streaming Games Here: http://mattsarzsports.com/Schedule/W...4#.YDmhs2pKgRY
WCC
PEP @ USD - 1:00 - STADIUM
LMU @ #1 GU - 7:00 - ESPN
SMC @ BYU - 7:00 - ESPNU
USF @ UOP - 7:00 - WCCN / ROOT / NBC-BA
9:00
#3 Michigan @ Indiana - FOX
#14 Texas @ #18 Texas Tech - CBS
#25 Tenn @ Auburn - ESPN
G'town @ DePaul - FS1
Liberty @ Bellarmine - ESPNU
Syracuse @ GA Tech - ACCN
11:00
UW @ AZ - CBS
#5 Illinois @ #23 Wisconsin - ESPN
LSU @ #20 Arkansas - ESPN2
VCU @ Davidson - ESPNU
Notre Dame @ BC - ACCN
11:30 - Marquette @ UConn - FOX
NOON - Oklahoma State @ #7 Oklahoma - ABC
1:00
Florida @ Kentucky - CBS
#11 Florida State @ UNC - ESPN
Kansas State @ #10 West Virginia - ESPN2
Boise State @ #22 San Diego State - CBSSN
Wake Forest @ #16 Virginia Tech - ACCN
2:00 - #13 Creighton @ Xavier - FOX
3:00
Louisville @ Duke - ESPN
So. Illinois @ #21 Loyola (CHI) - ESPN2
TCU @ Iowa State - ESPNU
#6 Alabama @ Miss'pi State - SECN
4:00 - Minn @ Nebraska - BTN
5:00
#2 Baylor @ #17 Kansas - ESPN
#19 USC @ Utah - ESPN2
7:00
UCLA @ Colorado - ESPN2
Make it a great day
