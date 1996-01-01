-
Golf's GOAT: Tiger or Jack ?
Mr. Woods car accident may mark the end of his PGA tour career. He'll be 46 in December but he's spent more time in Physical Therapy than on the golf course the last three years. Some feel he could make a comeback as Hogan did following his bus crash, but Hogan was in his 30's and hadn't racked up multiple surgeries up to that point.
If Tiger's tournament golf career is over, where does he rank in comparison to Jack Nicklaus, who many consider the GOAT ?
Jack won 20 majors: 2 US Amateurs and 18 professional majors. He finished second in pro majors 19 times, including 7 times in the Open, with 46 Top 3 finishes in majors overall.
Tiger won 18 majors: 3 US Amateurs and 15 professional majors. He finished runner-up seven times, with 26 Top 3 finishes.
Jack, along with Arnold Palmer, popularized the game the 60's and 70's. Tiger's presence grew the game from the 90's to the first 20 years of the 2000's.
My imaginary vote goes to Jack.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules