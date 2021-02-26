-
Other Games: Mid Major Friday - 02. 26. 21
Fridays tend to be chock full of mid-major games and the final Friday in February is no exception.
The full slate is here: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...10226/group/50
4:00
Purdue @ Penn State - FS1
Richmond @ St. Louis - ESPN2
North Texas @ Marshall - ESPNU
6:00
Southern Illinois @ #21 Loyola (CHI) - CBSSN
No. Iowa @ Illinois State - ESPNU
Nevada @ Utah State - FS1
Georgia State @ South Alabama - ESPN2
Have a fine Friday. #StaySafe
