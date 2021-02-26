Fridays tend to be chock full of mid-major games and the final Friday in February is no exception.

The full slate is here: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...10226/group/50

4:00
Purdue @ Penn State - FS1
Richmond @ St. Louis - ESPN2
North Texas @ Marshall - ESPNU

6:00
Southern Illinois @ #21 Loyola (CHI) - CBSSN
No. Iowa @ Illinois State - ESPNU
Nevada @ Utah State - FS1
Georgia State @ South Alabama - ESPN2

Have a fine Friday. #StaySafe