Post game radio GU-SC
Hudson: Top ranked Bulldogs fight off Santa Clara to win 89-75. Closest WCC game they played next to 14 point game at SMC. GU trailed by 10 a couple times. To Santa Clara's credit they never went away. It took 34 minutes before you felt kind of comfortable. Morrison said the Zags had to make winning plays. It was good for the Zags and it was good for Santa Clara. Morrison said I'm glad SC played the way they did. The Zags needed a game like this and the final score was the biggest margin. Kispert leads with 25, Timme 18-16 in the second half, Suggs 13, Ayayi 11 and Cook 10. Caruso 19, Williams 18 for SC. Gu shoots 51%, wins rebounds 42-31. It was not easy as GU played catchup most of the first half, trailing 19-9, they did manage to tie it at 19, Cook free throw made it 20-19 but SC did not fold. SC had a 6-0 run with 2 threes in the first half, the lead changed hands several times in the first half. GU lead 40-38 at half. GU trailed for about 13 minutes in the first half after traling for only 50 seconds at home this season. Morrison said you need close games, We finally saw some different defense on Timme tonight and it really made a difference in the first half. 40 fast break points against USD but for the most part tonight GU could not get out and run. GU has been winning by 24 a game and didn't lead by double figures until about 10 left in the half. SC gave GU a lot of differnet looks and made GU work tonight. GU had to make plays down the stretch. Gregg and Ballo had to come in and respond in the first half. Morrison said again you need these kinds of games heading into March. Hudson noted Timme had three straight and one's in the second half. Timme 30-37 in the last four games and he figured out a way to get to his numbers in the second half. GU went up 75-66 after Timme's third and one but SC still not go away. Kisperts three with 3 1/2 left put GU up by 13 and that was when you finally felt kind of comfortable. GU 16-21 from the line tonight and 21 assists on 33 baskets. Santa Clara only 4 bench points but the starters produced. I think Hudon said Williams was a career high with 18.
Michaelson: Caruso was Francic played really really good. We haven't had Anton and Timme in foul trouble at the same time when it really hurt us but tonight it did against their size. Ballo and Gregg got a few good minutes and a couple good plays when we really needed it late in the half. Timme's third foul was a blown coverage that Timme tried to save. Corey didn't have a great night from three but you look up at the end and Corey has 25, Cook gave us another spark, when we really need it Cook produces. Suggs puts up 13 and 12 for a double double. Oumar has been banged up for a while with his thumb. Gregg is a smart kid and he'll learn quick. Two months with the Zags when he should still be in high school is incredible. We weren't quite as focused and we didn't have the energy early tonight. We had to respond to two big runs by SC and our kids responded. LMU has a ton of experience and good size and they are tough and crazy physical. They will throw 4 bigs out there and we didn't do well with two bigs against us tonight. But our guys have risen to the occasion all season. What our guys have done these 23 games I don't think you can give them enough credit. Hudson noted 50 wins in a row at the MAC ties a school record.
Suggs is on quite a roll. Aaron is playing with a ton of confidence and he is one spot further down in the lineup than he thought he would be when Nembhard became eligible. What a great tool for Few to bring in (Cook). They threw Gregg out there in the first half tonight for the first time and Oumar too in the first half which is good for these kids to be in the heat of the battle and not finishing off a game. Strawther is also a guy who can help out there but he didn't get any time tonight. For a team to have a chance against GU you need some guys to step up and SC got a good part of that recipe tonight. SC had a really good game plan double teaming Timme in the first half. Morrison said you can be sure other teams are going to look at this and make sure someone besides Timme beats them, though obviously there are other weapons here. That's it until the regular season ender vs. LMU.
