Thread: Officiating, get it off your chest without cussing

    - one of the poorer jobs i've seen in a long time
    1. timme makes a basket and is pushed from behind, no call, next play is foul on timme when opponent dribbles into his chest
    2. block call on timme, the official actually pointed to the floor indicating he was inside the restraining arc, replay shows he was not
    3. clear basket interference call on cooks shot, no call
    4. and the worst, how 3 grown men, with supposed knowledge and experience in officiating can call a flagrant 1 foul on suggs, was absurd!

    - what else did you all see?
    I saw some misses both ways. Timme traveled a couple of times, vrankic should have had the goal scored and 1. The officiating was not the issue today. It came down to effort and stones. Kispert delivered all night and Timme caught on at the end. Too many damn turnovers too.
    The basket interference non-call was also pretty lame.
    It was awful, VERY one sided, early on they were allowed to be very physical while we got Ticky tacks left and right, some of the calls on Watson were rediculous


    Why would it be one sided for the road team against the #1 team in the country who is at home where a loss to them hurts the conference more than anything. Take off your rose colored glasses ladies and gents.
