Thread: Gonzaga vs Santa Clar Post Game thoughts and analysis

  Today, 06:16 PM #1
    Reborn
    Default Gonzaga vs Santa Clar Post Game thoughts and analysis

    Gonzaga 89
    Santa Clara 75

    Wow! Finally a good game. I enjoyed this one a lot. The Zags need a tougher game right now. This was a good win on a night Gonzaga did NOT play it's A game and maybe not even it's B game. Timme was in foul trouble the first half and maybe played 6-8 minutes and just scoring two points. He finished with 18; so he had a great 2nd half scoring 16. Kispert had a really great night and scored 25 as he hit 3 three pointers. I loved his all around game, and this year he has learned how to score from all over the court. Ayayi also made 3 three points, and each of them was timely.

    I thought the Zags were really sluggish and careless with the ball as they turned it over 17 times. I feel that that's way too many turn overs and I'm sure Few will be unhappy about that. A championship team just can not play that way. Suggs was especially careless with the ball as he turned it over 4 times. The passing tonight was definitely not as sharp as I'm used to seeing from the Zags.

    The Zags did have 5 players in double figures: Kispert, Timme, Suggs `13, Ayayi 11 and Cook 10. I felt Cook had another real good game off the bench. He is a great sub and ALWAYS helps the team when he comes in.

    The 3 point shooting was not good at all. Outside of Kispert and Ayayi the shooting was poor. The ended the game just shooting 29% from beyond the arc.

    That's about it for tonight. I was impressed with Kispert a lot. He has really become and All-American and he's just really fun to watch. Timme too really. He had a great second half when it was needed. I really was not impressed with Suggs. And Ayayi just so so.

    GEt ready for Saturday now.

    Go Zags!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
  Today, 06:28 PM #2
    GonzaGAW
    Default

    - 'wow, what a good game', reborn they way you always see an upside to everything blows me away sometimes. hey good for you and don't quit.
    - i'm a middle of the road, optimist, but i did not think that was a 'good game'. granted it was closer than most and hopefully the team learns from it.

    - i thought santa clara did an excellent job of taiking gu out of its offense flow and sets. too often any number of zags looked scared to shoot.
    - liked that gu seemed mentally tough, i.e. did not crack and wilt when santa clara got back to within 6 midway thru the second half.
  Today, 06:39 PM #3
    JPtheBeasta
    Default

    I didn't get to catch the first 2/3 of the game but the Santa Clara bigs looked too comfortable in the parts I saw.
  Today, 06:40 PM #4
    BayAreaZagFan
    Default

    A rough night shooting, some really inconsistent ball-handling. Mix in a few unnecessary (and in some cases, questionable) fouls. All against a team that they should have beaten handily. I agree that they can take away some learnings from a game like this, but they're really so good that a game like this shouldn't happen at this point.

    I thought Santa Clara played a pretty good game and dictated the flow in the first half. They made it tough for the Zags to get the ball inside, and used their height advantage well.

    It was good to see Gregg get some first-half minutes.
  Today, 06:41 PM #5
    daskim
    Default

    16 maybe 17 turnovers.

    Some by our guards were just bewildering.

    Suggs two assists away from a triple double.
  Today, 06:46 PM #6
    Razorzag99
    Default

    Good minutes from Gregg in the 1st half. I have a feeling we're gonna need him in spots deep in the tournament.

