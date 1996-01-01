Thread: Gonzaga vs Santa Clar Post Game thoughts and analysis

Gonzaga 89
Santa Clara 75
Wow! Finally a good game. I enjoyed this one a lot. The Zags need a tougher game right now. This was a good win on a night Gonzaga did NOT play it's A game and maybe not even it's B game. Timme was in foul trouble the first half and maybe played 6-8 minutes and just scoring two points. He finished with 18; so he had a great 2nd half scoring 16. Kispert had a really great night and scored 25 as he hit 3 three pointers. I loved his all around game, and this year he has learned how to score from all over the court. Ayayi also made 3 three points, and each of them was timely.
I thought the Zags were really sluggish and careless with the ball as they turned it over 17 times. I feel that that's way too many turn overs and I'm sure Few will be unhappy about that. A championship team just can not play that way. Suggs was especially careless with the ball as he turned it over 4 times. The passing tonight was definitely not as sharp as I'm used to seeing from the Zags.
The Zags did have 5 players in double figures: Kispert, Timme, Suggs `13, Ayayi 11 and Cook 10. I felt Cook had another real good game off the bench. He is a great sub and ALWAYS helps the team when he comes in.
The 3 point shooting was not good at all. Outside of Kispert and Ayayi the shooting was poor. The ended the game just shooting 29% from beyond the arc.
That's about it for tonight. I was impressed with Kispert a lot. He has really become and All-American and he's just really fun to watch. Timme too really. He had a great second half when it was needed. I really was not impressed with Suggs. And Ayayi just so so.
GEt ready for Saturday now.
Go Zags!