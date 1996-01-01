Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: NCAA Announces Contingency Plan if COVID knocks a team out of the Tournament

  Today, 05:01 PM
    Default NCAA Announces Contingency Plan if COVID knocks a team out of the Tournament

    CBS's Matt Norlander with the reporting:

    https://www.cbssports.com/college-ba...d-by-covid-19/

    The NCAA's statement reads that once the bracket (in both the men's and women's NCAA Tournaments) is "finalized and released, teams will not be reseeded, nor will the bracket change."

    This means that the Selection Sunday bracket is going to remain static with teams in their spots no matter what might happen afterward. It does not mean the teams inside the bracket can't change because of COVID-19 ineligibility. They can. The NCAA is making room for four at-large replacement teams, if necessary, to move into the tournament field should that be required before the completion of the first round.


    Those teams would be ranked 1-4 and will be announced during the Selection Show on CBS on March 14 in the 6 p.m. ET hour. For practical purposes, they would also double as the four highest-seeded teams in the NIT. Teams will have the option to be considered replacement teams, according to the NCAA, and "will remain on their campuses and continue the COVID-19 testing protocol until such time as needed to travel to Indianapolis as a replacement team."


  Today, 05:28 PM
    Default

    https://www.sportingnews.com/us/ncaa...e148iq50o5kzxe

    TSN's DeCourcy :


    Why not re-seed the bracket if a replacement team is necessary?

    It wouldn’t be entirely unfair to say one reason is that it would wreck every office pool from Bangor to Walla Walla. The NCAA understands how important the bracket is to the popularity of the event.

    But it’s worlds more important that competitors are not placed at a disadvantage because of another team’s withdrawal.

    If, say, a No. 6 seed withdrew and a replacement team had to be inserted on the seed line it would have earned — in the First Four, probably as a No. 11 or No. 12 seed — just about every matchup in the field could be affected. If it happened near the replacement deadline, then all of those coaches would have wasted two days spent preparing for opponents they would not face. It would be a colossal waste of time and energy.

    The essential element to seeding a tournament is this: creating the clearest possible path toward the championship for the competitors that earned it through performance.


