Thread: NCAA Announces Contingency Plan if COVID knocks a team out of the Tournament

The NCAA's statement reads that once the bracket (in both the men's and women's NCAA Tournaments) is "finalized and released, teams will not be reseeded, nor will the bracket change."This means that the Selection Sunday bracket is going to remain static with teams in their spots no matter what might happen afterward. It does not mean the teams inside the bracket can't change because of COVID-19 ineligibility. They can. The NCAA is making room for four at-large replacement teams, if necessary, to move into the tournament field should that be required before the completion of the first round.Those teams would be ranked 1-4 and will be announced during the Selection Show on CBS on March 14 in the 6 p.m. ET hour. For practical purposes, they would also double as the four highest-seeded teams in the NIT. Teams will have the option to be considered replacement teams, according to the NCAA, and "will remain on their campuses and continue the COVID-19 testing protocol until such time as needed to travel to Indianapolis as a replacement team."