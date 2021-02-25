-
Player of the Year NCAAM, the award Ammo received
https://www.yahoo.com/news/player-aw...210000659.html
Suggs in the top handful of candidates as the regular season winds down.
Player of the year award isn’t one-man race with Suggs, others in the mix
Marcus Fuller, Star Tribune
Thu, February 25, 2021, 1:00 PM"
"But Suggs is the reason Mark Few could win a national title. The only other freshman in college hoops in similar shoes is fellow Minnesotan Paige Bueckers leading UConn, the No. 1 women's team."
What are the odds, in your guestimation, that Suggs will walk away with this award this year? What more would he have to do to get this honor?
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules