Thread: Timme Named a Karl Malone Award Finalist

  #1
    Spike#1
    Default Timme Named a Karl Malone Award Finalist

    As many here predicted...

    SPRINGFIELD, Mass. Gonzaga's Drew Timme was named one of the five finalists for the 2021 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Thursday.

    Gonzaga becomes the first program in the seven-year history of the Naismith Starting Five Awards to have four players named as finalists in the same season. Last season, three Zags were named finalists (Kispert- Erving, Tillie- Malone, Petrusev- Abdul-Jabbar), UCLA had three in 2016-17, and Duke had three in 2014-15.

    The five finalists for the 2021 Karl Malone Award are Drew Timme (Gonzaga), Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana), Justin Champagnie (Pittsburg), Sandro Mamukelashvili (Seton Hall) and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Villanova).

    https://gozags.com/news/2021/2/25/me...b7ifGO7wxvlwVs
  #2
    MickMick
    MickMick
    Well deserved.

    He stands a good chance of winning this outright.
    I miss Mike Hart
  #3
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan
    Quote Originally Posted by MickMick
    Well deserved.

    He stands a good chance of winning this outright.
    IMO, Drew Manchu delivers better than The Mailman.
  #4
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife
    I will state the same thing as i did yesterday to the Kispert thread.

    If we win it all this year, this team has to go down as one of the best CBB teams in NCAA history-- undefeated, national champs and think about this:

    FOUR players who are considered top 5 in all of CBB at their positions: Suggs, Ayayi, Kispert and Timme all finalists for their position as nations best. That is truly remarkable and i will ask the question again: has this EVER happened in all of CBB history? I find it hard to believe it has.
  #5
    Spike#1
    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife
    I will state the same thing as i did yesterday to the Kispert thread.

    If we win it all this year, this team has to go down as one of the best CBB teams in NCAA history-- undefeated, national champs and think about this:

    FOUR players who are considered top 5 in all of CBB at their positions: Suggs, Ayayi, Kispert and Timme all finalists for their position as nations best. That is truly remarkable and i will ask the question again: has this EVER happened in all of CBB history? I find it hard to believe it has.
    Gonzaga becomes the first program in the seven-year history of the Naismith Starting Five Awards to have four players named as finalists in the same season. Last season, three Zags were named finalists (Kispert- Erving, Tillie- Malone, Petrusev- Abdul-Jabbar), UCLA had three in 2016-17, and Duke had three in 2014-15.
  #6
    Plainsman
    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan
    IMO, Drew Manchu delivers better than The Mailman.
    How dare you??? One half of one of the most effective and prolific pick and roll tandems in NBA history and you malign the man!! Oh, and who was the other half of that tandem--why none other than all time great GONZAGA grad and several times NBA All Star John Stockton!! Shame on you. (warning: some snark appears in this comment)
  #7
    bdmiller7
    Probably a good chance Timme and Kispert both win.
