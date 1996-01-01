It's Game Day: Gonzaga vs Santa Clara
Good morning Zag fans. It's Game Day. The best day of the week. Tonight it's Gonzaga playing Santa Clara in K2 at 4:00 pm. So don't forget, its an early starting time. I'm stiles in Niles, Michigan so for all of us living in the Eastern Time Zone it will begin at 7:00 pm. So let's get out our favorite Zag gear and put it on and get ready to have a lot of fin tonight. This is the last week of Conference Play; so let's enjoy it. I'm looking forward to one more beautifully played game by our Zags. I love this team. It'll be interesting to see if Santa Clara can present a little more of a threat than the Zags have been seeing lately from conference foes. Or will the Zags run away with it early one more time. Love this team.
