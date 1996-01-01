Zags set to kick off four-game road series with No. 21 Dallas Baptist
First ranked opponent of the season for the Bulldogs
DALLAS, Texas
-- Gonzaga baseball is set to face its first ranked opponent of the season on Thursday with the first of four games with No. 21 Dallas Baptist on the road, with the first pitch scheduled for 4:30 p.m.PT.
The Zags are coming off a 2-2 weekend in Arizona with mixed results, defeating New Mexico and K-State in the first two games but falling to Oregon State and KSU in the third and fourth.
In those four games, GU batters hit .279, and their 10 doubles during that weekend are third-most in the nation so far. Through four games, Brett Harris leads GU's batters in six categories -- batting average (.545), on-base percentage (.762), slugging percentage (.636), runs (7), and RBI (5). In the field, the Bulldogs committed three errors in 147 chances, good for a .980 fielding percentage.
The Patriots' offensive capabilities were anything but ambivalent in a three-game sweep of Austin Peay, the fourth consecutive season for DBU that began with an opening weekend sweep.
So far, DBU is errorless through 102 chances against the Governors, as the Patriots outscored them 36-6. In those three games, DBU's offense was as prolific as any in the country, sending the ball out of the park 11 times -- putting them at No. 1 in the nation in home runs as well as homers per game with 3.7. GU has yet to hit a home run through four games.
Six players on the Patriots' roster are hitting above .400, including shortstop Blayne Jones, who was named Collegiate Baseball's National Player of the Week on Monday. Jones finished the weekend with a .417 average and led the team in home runs (4), RBI (10) and total bases (17).
DBU's aggressive offense will face off against a Zags pitching staff and lineup that are more patient and methodical in their approach.
Despite giving up 34 earned runs in Arizona, only 14 of them were from teams not named Oregon State, and GU starter Trystan Vrieling returns Thursday after only throwing five pitches on Monday.
As for other GU starters, sophomore RHP Gabriel Hughes leads the staff in strikeouts (7) in 6.2 innings against New Mexico, and senior Alek Jacob has 5 K's in 5.0 innings of work. Sunday's starter for the Zags is to be determined.
Probable Pitching Matchups (GU vs. DBU)
Thursday
RHP Trystan Vrieling
(0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 H, 0 K. 0.1 IP) vs. RHP Kyle Rich (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 3.0 IP, 5 K)
Friday
RHP Gabriel Hughes
vs. RHP Dominic Hamel (1-0, 3.60 ERA, 5.0 IP, 7 K)
Saturday
RHP Alek Jacob
vs. RHP Ray Gaither (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 4.0 IP, 6 K)
Sunday
TBD
vs. LHP Jared Pettitte (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 3.1 IP, 4 K)
Inside the Series
Gonzaga and Dallas Baptist have only played twice before, but it's been over a decade since their last meeting, a 6-5 GU win at the Southwest Diamond Classic in Frisco, Texas. The all-time series is still 1-1, with DBU taking the first in 2005.
Extended Road Trip
The Zags haven't been back in Spokane since they departed for Surprise, Arizona on Feb. 18. They traveled straight to Dallas after their second game with Kansas State, staying and practicing in Dallas for the first part of the week to minimize travel.
Follow the Game
Up-to-date game time information is available on GoZags.com, and free live streaming will be available via DBU. GU is set to start the series at 4:30 p.m. PT on Thursday, Feb. 25.