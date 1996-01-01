Zags set to kick off four-game road series with No. 21 Dallas Baptist

--The Zags are coming off a 2-2 weekend in Arizona with mixed results, defeating New Mexico and K-State in the first two games but falling to Oregon State and KSU in the third and fourth.In those four games, GU batters hit .279, and their 10 doubles during that weekend are third-most in the nation so far.The Patriots' offensive capabilities were anything but ambivalent in a three-game sweep of Austin Peay, the fourth consecutive season for DBU that began with an opening weekend sweep.So far, DBU is errorless through 102 chances against the Governors, as the Patriots outscored them 36-6. In those three games, DBU's offense was as prolific as any in the country, sending the ball out of the park 11 times -- putting them at No. 1 in the nation in home runs as well as homers per game with 3.7. GU has yet to hit a home run through four games.Six players on the Patriots' roster are hitting above .400, including shortstop Blayne Jones, who was named Collegiate Baseball's National Player of the Week on Monday. Jones finished the weekend with a .417 average and led the team in home runs (4), RBI (10) and total bases (17).Despite giving up 34 earned runs in Arizona, only 14 of them were from teams not named Oregon State, and GU starter Trystan Vrieling returns Thursday after only throwing five pitches on Monday.As for other GU starters, sophomore RHP Gabriel Hughes leads the staff in strikeouts (7) in 6.2 innings against New Mexico, and senior Alek Jacob has 5 K's in 5.0 innings of work. Sunday's starter for the Zags is to be determined.RHP(0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 H, 0 K. 0.1 IP) vs. RHP Kyle Rich (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 3.0 IP, 5 K)RHPvs. RHP Dominic Hamel (1-0, 3.60 ERA, 5.0 IP, 7 K)RHPvs. RHP Ray Gaither (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 4.0 IP, 6 K)vs. LHP Jared Pettitte (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 3.1 IP, 4 K)Gonzaga and Dallas Baptist have only played twice before, but it's been over a decade since their last meeting, a 6-5 GU win at the Southwest Diamond Classic in Frisco, Texas. The all-time series is still 1-1, with DBU taking the first in 2005.The Zags haven't been back in Spokane since they departed for Surprise, Arizona on Feb. 18. They traveled straight to Dallas after their second game with Kansas State, staying and practicing in Dallas for the first part of the week to minimize travel.