Thread: Pre-Game Write-Ups on Lady Zags vs Pepperdine

    Default Pre-Game Write-Ups on Lady Zags vs Pepperdine

    From GoZags:

    Zags Host Pepperdine Thursday
    Contest broadcast locally on SWX
    Women's Basketball 2/23/2021

    SPOKANE, Wash.  The No. 21/19 Gonzaga women's basketball team hosts Pepperdine Thursday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m. inside the McCarthey Athletic Center.

    #21/19 GONZAGA (19-3, 14-1 WCC) vs. PEPPERDINE (5-15, 2-14 WCC)
    FEB. 25 | 7:30 P.M. | SPOKANE, WASH. | McCARTHEY ATHLETIC CENTER
    TELEVISION: SWX | LIVE STREAM (OUT OF REGION) | LIVE STATS

    THE TIP-OFF
    - The Bulldogs got back in the win column on Saturday with a 69-47 win over San Diego inside the Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Deigo, Calif.
    - With the win, GU is a win away from clinching the WCC Regular-Season Title for the 17th time in program history and the fifth-straight season.
    - A win on Thursday would also give GU its 20th of the season, marking the 19th 20-win season in program history and the fifth-straight.
    - Thursday will mark the 10th time in program history that the Zags have played on Feb. 25, and the first time since the 2016-17 season. GU carries a 4-5 overall mark on the date.
    - Currently, Gonzaga is ranked 21st in the AP Poll and 19th in the USA Today/WBCA Coaches Poll. The Bulldogs have now been ranked or receiving votes for 52 consecutive voting weeks, dating back to Dec. 3, 2018.
    - The Bulldogs return three starters and nine letter winners from last season's squad that claimed the Zags' fourth consecutive West Coast Conference regular season title.
    - In 2019-20, Gonzaga rose to its highest regular-season national ranking ever, securing a No. 11 AP and No. 10 ranking in the USA Today/WBCA Coaches Poll. Prior to the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Zags were predicted as high as a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament and were expected to host the First and Second Rounds for the first time since the NCAA changed hosting rules for the tournament in 2014-15.
    - Gonzaga returns 79.1 percent of its scoring and 79.2 percent of its rebounding from last season.
    - Gonzaga returns as one of the top defensive teams in the nation from a season ago. In 2019-20, the Bulldogs ranked third in the nation in scoring defense, limiting opponents to 51.9 points per game.
    - The Bulldogs won 28 games last season, including a 17-1 mark in WCC play to tie their own record for wins in a conference season. It was the fourth-straight 25+ win season and 12th 25+ win season in the last 13 seasons.

    SERIES NOTES
    - HOME: 22-10, Gonzaga leads
    - ROAD: 18-17, series tied
    - NEUTRAL: 5-3, Gonzaga leads
    - FIRST MEETING: Gonzaga won, 60-59 in Malibu (1/22/88)
    - LAST MEETING: Gonzaga won 58-42 (12/30/20 in Malibu)
    - STREAK: Gonzaga, Won 9

    SCOUTING THE WAVES
    - Thursday will mark the second time the Zags have faced Pepperdine this season, but the first time in nearly two months. Their last meeting was back on Dec. 30, 2020.
    - Pepperdine is 5-15 on the season with a 2-14 mark in West Coast Conference play. After dropping the first 12 WCC games of the season, the Waves collected their first conference win with a 51-49 victory over Loyola Marymount at home on Feb. 13. Pepperdine picked up its second conference win on Saturday with a 62-42 win over Saint Mary's.
    - As a team, the Waves average 56.8 points per game shooting 38.0 percent from the floor and 30.7 percent from long range. Pepperdine adds 36.8 rebounds per game, 9.4 assists per game, 7.4 steals per game and 3.6 blocks per contest.
    - Malia Bambrick is the lone Wave to average double figures at 10.1 points per game, while both Monique Andriuolo and Cheyenne Givens contribute 9.1 points per game. Andruiolo also leads the team in rebounds with 7.5 per contest, while Givens leads the team in assists at 1.9 per game.

    CLOSING IN ON 1,000
    [Feb. 23] Senior forward Jenn Wirth is the second Zag this season that has the 1,000-career point milestone within reach. Wirth currently has 998 career points; she is averaging 13.2 points per game this season and is expected to reach the milestone Thursday against Pepperdine.

    CLINCHING SCENARIOS
    [Feb. 23] The Zags still have a bit more work to do before they can clinch the outright WCC regular season title. With the loss at BYU on Feb. 18 followed by a win at San Diego on Feb. 20, Gonzaga now needs one win out of the next two contests to secure the title IF BYU also wins all of its remaining contests. However, if BYU loses Thursday against Santa Clara, and Gonzaga defeats Pepperdine, the Zags will clinch the regular-season title for the 17th time in program history and the fifth straight season.

    YEAH, SHE'S GOT CLASS
    [ Feb. 23] Jill Townsend was recently announced as one of 10 finalists for the Senior CLASS Award. Townsend, the reigning WCC Player of the Year, currently leads the Zags in scoring at 13.2 points per contest shooting 48.0 percent from the floor and ranks third in rebounding at 4.9 per game. The Okanogan, Wash., native has reached double-figures 14 times this season, including a career-high 29 in a double-overtime lossthe last time GU lost this seasonat South Dakota State on Dec. 6. She also has three double-doubles on the season (points, rebounds), and on Jan. 24 she became the 24th player in program history to eclipse 1,000 career points.
    Article Link: https://gozags.com/news/2021/2/23/wo...-thursday.aspx

    In case you missed it, the game tomorrow is televised (for Spokane locals) live on SWX.

    If you have not yet voted, please vote for Jill Townsend for Senior CLASS Award. You can vote as many times as you like. You can vote here: http://www.seniorclassaward.com/vote...tball_2020-21/

    ZagDad
    Default

    From Pepperdine Wbb website:

    Waves Travel to PNW for Final Regular Season Games
    by Athletic Communications
    Women's Basketball 2/24/2021

    MALIBU, Calif. – THIS WEEK: The Pepperdine women's basketball team's final two games of the regular season are this weekend, heading to the Pacific Northwest to take on Gonzaga and Portland before the UCU West Coast Conference Basketball Tournament in Las Vegas.

    GAME #20: Thursday (Feb. 25) at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash.: Pepperdine (5-15, 2-14 WCC) vs. #21 Gonzaga (18-2, 14-1 WCC) at 7:30 p.m.

    COVERAGE: Thursday's game against Gonzaga will be broadcast on the WCC Network, and Saturday's game in Portland will be broadcast on NBC Sports Northwest, and on the WCC Network for those not in the Northwest. Links to the broadcasts as well as live stats are available on the women's basketball schedule page on PepperdineWaves.com. Fans can also follow @WavesHoops on Twitter for live, in-game updates.

    LAST WEEK: The Waves had their final two games in Firestone Fieldhouse last week, taking on Pacific and Saint Mary's. Pepperdine fell to Pacific 74-63 on Thursday. On Saturday, Pepperdine celebrated its four seniors: Monique Andriuolo, Tara Dusharm and Hayley Duren. The Waves gave the seniors a nice sendoff, defeating Saint Mary's 62-42. Freshman Kendyl Carson had a career-high 18 points.

    SERIES VS. GONZAGA: The Bulldogs have a 45-30 overall advantage over the Waves, and have won the last nine meetings. The last time the Waves defeated the Gonzaga was at home during the 2016-17 season. Earlier this year, Gonzaga defeated Pepperdine 58-42.

    2021 WEST COAST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT: The 2021 University Credit Union West Coast Conference Basketball Tournament will be held in Las Vegas again this year at the Orleans Arena from March 4-9. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament will be held without fans in attendance.

    2019-20 WEST COAST CONFERENCE: Last year, the Waves reached the WCC Tournament semifinal for the second straight year after defeating Saint Mary's 87-72 in the opening round and BYU 62-51 in the quarterfinals. The Tournament was eventually won by Portland, defeating San Diego (who beat Pepperdine 59-44 in the semifinal) 64-63.

    WCC PRESEASON TEAM/RANKINGS: The Waves were picked to finish seventh in the 2020-21 season. The entire poll is as follows: 1. Gonzaga, 2. BYU, 3. Portland, 4. San Diego, 5. Saint Mary's, 6. Pacific, 7. Pepperdine, 8. Loyola Marymount, 9. Santa Clara, 10. San Francisco.

    RETURNERS: Pepperdine returns three starters from last year's team. Malia Bambrick was the second-leading scorer on last year's team, scoring 10.4 points per game and shooting 34.2% from three, good for second on the team.

    Monique Andriuolo also returns to Malibu, coming off a breakout year as a junior. She averaged 9.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.29 blocks per game, all while leading the team in shooting percentage (44%).

    Jayla Ruffus-Milner had a stellar freshman campaign last year, being named to the WCC's All-Freshman team after scoring 5.5 points per game and bringing down 4.8 rebounds per game. She also had 26 steals, third-best on the team.

    THE SQUAD: The Waves bring back seven returners and add eight newcomers to the team. The returners include a redshirt senior (Tara Dusharm), two seniors (Andriuolo and Mia Satie) two juniors (Bambrick and Cheyenne Givens), and two redshirt sophomores (Jayda and Jayla Ruffus-Milner). Also returning to the team is redshirt senior Haley Duren, who played during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons, and rejoins the team after taking two years off from playing collegiate basketball. New to Malibu are transfers Eve Braslis (Utah Valley), Rebekah Obinma (Texas Christian) and Cydney Rivera (Collin College) and freshmen Kendyl Carson, Rosemary Odebunmi, Jane Nwaba and Isabel Montoya.

    AT THE HELM: Kristen Dowling enters her second season as Pepperdine's head women's basketball coach. In her first year, she led the team to a 16-15 overall record, including an 8-10 WCC record. The team reached the semifinals of the WCC Tournament in Las Vegas before falling to San Diego. Prior to Pepperdine, Dowling was the leader of Claremont-Mudd-Scripps' program for seven years. She led the Athenas to six straight SCIAC regular-season championships as well four SCIAC Tournament championships and two NCAA Division III Tournaments. Along the way, the team had six straight 20-win seasons including five season with at least 23 wins.

    COVID CANCELLATIONS: The Waves have had five games thus far postponed or cancelled due to COVID-19 regulations. First, CSUN cancelled its season, which pushed the Waves' season opener to Nov. 29 against UCLA. The game against UCLA was subsequently postponed after a day-of-game antigen test came back positive for Pepperdine. However, after another full round of testing, it was shown that it was actually a false positive, allowing the Waves to return to basketball activities. The Dec. 3 game against UCSB was also cancelled due to COVID-19 considerations on the Gauchos' end. Pepperdine was also scheduled to play Boise State on Dec. 19, but the Mountain West changed their schedule so the conference season would start that weekend, cancelling the Waves' game. Pepperdine's final non-conference game of the year against CSU Fullerton on Dec. 21 was cancelled due to positive tests from the Titans.
    Article Link: https://pepperdinewaves.com/news/202...son-games.aspx

    ZagDad
    Default

    From the Spokesman-Review:

    Gonzaga women set to host cellar-dwelling Pepperdine
    UPDATED: Wed., Feb. 24, 2021
    By Jim Allen
    jima@spokesman.com
    (509) 459-5437

    It’s been a rough year for the Pepperdine women – so rough, that even after a 20-point win over Saint Mary’s last weekend, the Waves are still deep in the West Coast Conference cellar.

    At 5-14 overall and 2-14 in the WCC, the Waves will finish last unless they can close out the regular season with a couple of wins.

    That should provide some motivation. Trouble is, Pepperdine is on the road Thursday night against Gonzaga, a team with even more incentive.

    The Zags are 18-3 overall and 14-1 in the WCC, but they’re only one game ahead of BYU after losing to the Cougars last week.

    GU needs to beat either Peppderdine or Loyola Marymount on Senior Day to clinch at least a tie for the WCC title.

    Win them both and the Zags take the outright title for the fifth year in a row.

    Not only are the Zags trying to win a championship; with the postseason around the corner, they’re trying to get better.

    On top of that, it’s Senior Week at the Kennel, and for the first time this year, the players’ families will have a chance to see them compete at home.

    “It really hasn’t hit me yet,” said senior forward Jenn Wirth, who along with twin sister LeeAnne will be preparing for what could be their last games at the Kennel.

    “I’m just trying to prepare on the court,” Jenn Wirth said.

    The loss to BYU ended the Zags’ 17-game win streak and dropped them five spots, to 21st, in this week’s Associated Press poll.

    It offered some motivation, however, to improve ahead of the WCC and NCAA tournaments.

    Looking back at the 61-56 loss, coach Lisa Fortier noted that GU struggled to excel in several key areas – notably rebounding, which the Zags won 35-30.

    “You can’t be just OK in all the areas; you have to be excellent,” Fortier said.

    “We don’t get blown out – that’s not going to happen to us,” Fortier said. “But in order to get to the next level, you have to be dynamic in one or two areas.”

    For the season, GU has been extraordinary in several key areas: fifth in Division I with plus-13.1 rebounding margin, 15th in field-goal shooting (46.8%) and 13th in assists per game (17.3).
    You can read the rest here: https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...ling-pepperdi/

    ZagDad
