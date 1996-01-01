Gonzaga Men Place Second at WCC Championships

"It's such a good feeling," Mwaura said. "Our goal was to finish in the top-two, with the idea of getting into nationals. We executed our plan well and achieved our goal. Honestly, I wanted to win, but for my first race in 465 days, I am happy and proud of how I ran.""We've been frozen since November 2019," Tyson said. "It's been 15 months of the thrill of going to nationals in 2019 and just being left out, no track season in 2020, CoVID, smoky air season in Spokane, the isolation and having to train differently. People could have given up and quit, but our guys didn't. These guys are self-starters, and it makes a coach proud."This was our first meet of the season! All 10 of our guys performed well. The quality of the West Coast Conference is so phenomenal. We have nothing but respect for BYU, and we never underestimate the talent Portland has. I'm so happy for our guys.""I definitely surprised myself," freshman Wil Smith said of his first collegiate race. "I went out and took a lot of risks. I was a little nervous being my first race, but I was confident going in. I know we've had guys working for this moment for a long time. I'm grateful for the guys that came before me and helped build the program. I'm excited to represent Gonzaga."Peter Hogan finished just outside of All-WCC Second Team honors, placing 16th at 23:54.3. It was a personal record for him, and another Top-10 program best time. Evan Bates rounded out the GU scoring in 19th place with a time of 24:14.3. Cullen McEachern (24:23.4) and Dominic Arce (24:31.3) were 22nd and 25th.The Cougars' Conner Mantz took the individual title with a time of 22:54.4. BYU finished with 25 points, Gonzaga had 51, and Portland totaled 62.In the women's race, Lauren Haas placed 18th for Gonzaga. She crossed the line at 21:27.2. Ally Legard was 22nd with a time of 21:43.8. Liz Hogan (22:08.3), Claire Manley (22:13.6) and Claire Gillett (22:19.4) were 28th, 29th and 30th.Four Cougars placed inside the Top-10., led by Anna Pataki's first-place individual finish. She took the title with a time of 19:56.0., the first time the Bulldogs have totaled under 100 since GU won the conference crown in 2015. It's only the third time since 2000 that the Zags had a total under 100.